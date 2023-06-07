Wexford

Change county

Pictures show Wexford CBS students receiving awards

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. 6th Year Subject Awards Back; Fionn O'Callaghan, Eoin Monaghan, Ben O'Connor, Oliver Barry, Daniel Foley and Sam Hoffheinz. Middle; Joseph Healy, Aodhán Collins, Eoin McMahon, Conor Mackey, Sam Norval, Liam Berry and Ethan Beaky. Seated; Oisin Meyler, Catherine Turner (Teacher), Michael McMahon (Principal), John Hegarty (Deputy Principal) and Cian Doyle.

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Sports Awards Back; Connor Mackey (Senior Basketball), Quinlin Kelly (Senior Football), Kaylem Codd (Senior Rugby) and Sam Norval (Senior Soccer and Golden Boot). Seated; Jesse Dempsey (International Recognition Award) , John Hegarty (deputy principal) , Michael McMahon (Principal) and Cian Doyle (Senior Hurler of the Year).

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Exemplary Work Ethic Award Back; Daniel Howlin, Liam Philips, Ethan Carberry, Finn Baneham and Dhiyakhalis Bin Azaharan. Seated ; Harry Quirke, Conor Dempsey, Hannah Turner (teacher) , Michael McMahon (principal) and Yashwanth Radhakrishnan.

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Meitheal Leaders 2022/23 Back; Kaylem Codd, Ethan Carberry, Cian Roche, Enda Morgan, Isaac Allen and Alex Gregg Front; William Miller, John Hegarty (Deputy Principal), Michael McMahon (Principal), Conor Dempsey and Sam Hoffheinz.

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. An Fáinne Medal Award Back; Oisín Mac Maoilir, Eoin Ó Muineachán, Dónal Ó Foghlú , Fionn Ó Ceallacháin and Yashwanth Radhakrishnan Middle ; Seán Rositéar, Anraí Ó Cuirc, Dónal Ó Hualín, Aodhán Ó Coileáin, Eoghan Mac Mathúna, Dhiyakhalis Bin Azaharan and Cian de Róiste Seated; Concubhair Ó Díomasaigh, Sinead Kavanagh (teacher), Michael McMahon (principal) , Christine Martin (teacher) and Cian Ó Dubhghaill.

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Edmund Rice Award was given to Fionn O'Callaghan Fionn O'Callaghan and his mum Majella O'Callaghan

CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Edmund Rice Award was given to Fionn O'Callaghan L/r; John Hegarty (deputy principal) Donnacha O'Callaghan, Fionn O'Callaghan, Majella O'Callaghan and Michael McMahon (principal)

thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. 6th Year Subject Awards Back; Fionn O'Callaghan, Eoin Monaghan, Ben O'Connor, Oliver Barry, Daniel Foley and Sam Hoffheinz. Middle; Joseph Healy, Aodhán Collins, Eoin McMahon, Conor Mackey, Sam Norval, Liam Berry and Ethan Beaky. Seated; Oisin Meyler, Catherine Turner (Teacher), Michael McMahon (Principal), John Hegarty (Deputy Principal) and Cian Doyle.
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Sports Awards Back; Connor Mackey (Senior Basketball), Quinlin Kelly (Senior Football), Kaylem Codd (Senior Rugby) and Sam Norval (Senior Soccer and Golden Boot). Seated; Jesse Dempsey (International Recognition Award) , John Hegarty (deputy principal) , Michael McMahon (Principal) and Cian Doyle (Senior Hurler of the Year).
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Exemplary Work Ethic Award Back; Daniel Howlin, Liam Philips, Ethan Carberry, Finn Baneham and Dhiyakhalis Bin Azaharan. Seated ; Harry Quirke, Conor Dempsey, Hannah Turner (teacher) , Michael McMahon (principal) and Yashwanth Radhakrishnan.
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Meitheal Leaders 2022/23 Back; Kaylem Codd, Ethan Carberry, Cian Roche, Enda Morgan, Isaac Allen and Alex Gregg Front; William Miller, John Hegarty (Deputy Principal), Michael McMahon (Principal), Conor Dempsey and Sam Hoffheinz.
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. An Fáinne Medal Award Back; Oisín Mac Maoilir, Eoin Ó Muineachán, Dónal Ó Foghlú , Fionn Ó Ceallacháin and Yashwanth Radhakrishnan Middle ; Seán Rositéar, Anraí Ó Cuirc, Dónal Ó Hualín, Aodhán Ó Coileáin, Eoghan Mac Mathúna, Dhiyakhalis Bin Azaharan and Cian de Róiste Seated; Concubhair Ó Díomasaigh, Sinead Kavanagh (teacher), Michael McMahon (principal) , Christine Martin (teacher) and Cian Ó Dubhghaill.
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Edmund Rice Award was given to Fionn O'Callaghan Fionn O'Callaghan and his mum Majella O'Callaghan
thumbnail: CBS Secondary School 6th Year Awards on Thursday evening. Edmund Rice Award was given to Fionn O'Callaghan L/r; John Hegarty (deputy principal) Donnacha O'Callaghan, Fionn O'Callaghan, Majella O'Callaghan and Michael McMahon (principal)
Wexford People

Pictures by Ger Hore.