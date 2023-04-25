Pictures show Wexford artists young and old as awards presented at annual Credit Union competition

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 11-13 Special Category Lee Gray (2nd), Cerys Scott Davies (1st) and Liam Kavanagh (3rd)

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 8-10 Year winners Ellis Wilson (3rd), Sarah Looby (1st) and Finbar Lonergan (2nd)

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 11-13 Years Awards Lily Elizabeth Sunn (3rd), AJ Martin (1st) and Layla Codd (2nd)

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 18 Years and Over Chloe Fortune (1st) and Sue Rea (2nd) prize picked up by Darren Fortune

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. All the prizewinners with John Roche (Child Liason Officer), Joss O'Connor, Angela Rice and Brigette McLoughlin from the Credit Union.

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 18 Yrs and Over Jim Howlin (Kerlogue Nursing Home) 1st with Lorna O'Callaghan

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 7 year and under Emma Louise Meyler (2nd), Ella Jordan (2nd) and Cindy Snow Kenny (1st)

In Clayton Whites Hotel on Wednesday evening presentation of prizes for the Wexford Credit Art Competition were awarded. 14-17 Yeears Awards Caoilfhionn Roche (3rd), Aoibheann Quirke (1st) and Hollie Byrne (2nd)

The remit for the artists was simple, create a piece of art centred around the theme ‘It’s a Wonderful World’. For the 39th iteration of its annual art competition, Wexford Credit Union asked entrants to “present their interpretation of the magic in the world and what must be done to keep it this way. The competition invites participants to create artworks that depict the theme and explore the beauty and wonder of the world through their unique lenses”.

As ever the people of Wexford did not disappoint as more than 400 amateur artists submitted entries in categories ranging from seven-years-old and under to 18 and over.

“We had a very high standard of entries this year, a lot of entries from new schools which hadn’t taken part before,” said assistant loans manager at Wexford CU Brigitte McLouglin. “It’s great to get as much diversity as possible in the competition, it’s open to all ages and abilities. The winners received a certificate and a cash prize and a goodie bag with some credit union items in there.”

Judged by two local, “well-respected” artists, the competition saw wins for Cindy Kenny (7 and under), Sarah Looby (8-10), AJ Martin (11-13), Cerys Scott Davies (11-13), Aoibheann Quirke (14-17), Tadhg O'Shaughnessy (14-17), Chloe Fortune (18+), and one of the oldest entrants, Kerlogue Nursing Home resident Jim Howlin.

Dedicated to supporting and developing the arts in Irish society, the Credit Union say it has “a keen commitment to promoting and encouraging involvement in the arts across communities”.

While there weren’t any Wexford winners at the national finals this year, Brigitte said it was important to host an awards ceremony for the county winners having been unable to do so last year. Furthermore, having ran the competition with colleague Angie Rice for many years, Brigitte said it was doubly important to have an awards ceremony given that this is Angie’s last year being involved before she retires next month.