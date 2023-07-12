Wexford

Change county

Pictures show the Mercy School Sports Day

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were are group of 4th Class pupils.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part was Ella Mai Rath.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Emilia Kubarska, Ailbhe Dean, Mia Prokopaki and Lauren Finn.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were a group of 5th class pupils

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Sophia Delaney and Moya Kelly.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Aoibhinn Moroney and Natalia Kukielka.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday Helping out were Esme McKiernan Becker and Madison Margolin

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Annie Rath-Duff, Carla Kehoe and Niamh Cloney.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were James Foley, Callum Byrne and Eli Hegarty.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Marcella Rago, Shona Larkin and Maisey Kelly.

Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Matthew Perry, Rhys Carley, Jayden McDonald and Colm Golden.

thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were are group of 4th Class pupils.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part was Ella Mai Rath.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Emilia Kubarska, Ailbhe Dean, Mia Prokopaki and Lauren Finn.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were a group of 5th class pupils
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Sophia Delaney and Moya Kelly.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Aoibhinn Moroney and Natalia Kukielka.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday Helping out were Esme McKiernan Becker and Madison Margolin
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Annie Rath-Duff, Carla Kehoe and Niamh Cloney.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were James Foley, Callum Byrne and Eli Hegarty.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Marcella Rago, Shona Larkin and Maisey Kelly.
thumbnail: Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Matthew Perry, Rhys Carley, Jayden McDonald and Colm Golden.
Wexford People

THE students of Mercy School on Saint Johns Road were full of smiles and excitment while taking part in the school’s annual sports day on Wednesday.

Photos by Ger Hore.