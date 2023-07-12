Pictures show the Mercy School Sports Day

Wexford Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Wexford & District Enniscorthy New Ross Gorey Home > Regionals > Wexford > Wexford & District Pictures show the Mercy School Sports DayMercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were are group of 4th Class pupils.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part was Ella Mai Rath.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Emilia Kubarska, Ailbhe Dean, Mia Prokopaki and Lauren Finn. Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were a group of 5th class pupilsMercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Sophia Delaney and Moya Kelly.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Aoibhinn Moroney and Natalia Kukielka.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday Helping out were Esme McKiernan Becker and Madison MargolinMercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Annie Rath-Duff, Carla Kehoe and Niamh Cloney.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were James Foley, Callum Byrne and Eli Hegarty.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Marcella Rago, Shona Larkin and Maisey Kelly.Mercy School St Johns Road had their annual sports day on Wednesday taking part were Matthew Perry, Rhys Carley, Jayden McDonald and Colm Golden.Wexford PeopleToday at 03:00THE students of Mercy School on Saint Johns Road were full of smiles and excitment while taking part in the school’s annual sports day on Wednesday.Photos by Ger Hore. More Wexford NewsMoreGAAShamrocks have turned the corner as second win showsShamrocks 3-18 Faythe Harriers 1-12 VideosHikers warned to stay away from Icelandic volcano after it begins eruptingVideosIrene White Case TimelineSoccerSports Minister Catherine Martin gives support to increase in betting tax at Dail debate on funding of footballIrish News‘Goodnight my beautiful boy’ – Andrew O’Donnell’s mother speaks at funeral for teenager who died in Greece CrimeLATEST | Four prison officers injured after gangster Wayne Dundon attacks inmate with bladeCelebrity NewsChris Packham urges mandatory policies for farmers to protect natureDublin News‘Significant disruption expected’ as Dart suspended following ‘tragic incident’Celebrity NewsChannel 4 boss weighs in on duty of care debate amid BBC presenter allegationsSoccerSligo Leitrim and District Soccer League considers new three-tier format for 2024/2025VideosTeam of scientists say the Earth entered the Anthropocene epoch some seven decades agoShow more