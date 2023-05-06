Pictures capture Wexford town schools’ magical co-production of Beauty and the Beast

Presentation Secondary School and Wexford CBS join forces to present an incredible production of the classic tale

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Callum Pierce (Lumiere) and Lilly Byrne Reville (Babette)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Maria Sanz Martinez (Madame de le Grande Bouche) and Lilly Byrne Reville (Babette)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School.

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Brandon Cogley (Maurice Belle's Dad) and Sophie Doherty (Belle)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. George Lucut (Monsieur D'arque) and Josh Higginbottham (Le Fou)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Jonny Smith (Show Choreographer) with Charlotte and Daniel Smith

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Mara Sheridan (Belle)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Luke Sweeney (Cogsworth)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School.

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Kieran Dooley (The Beast) and Alex Gethings (Gaston)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Alex Gethings (Gaston)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Sophie Doherty (Belle) and Kieran Dooley (The Beast)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Callum Pierce (Lumiere) and Lilly Byrne Reville (Babette)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Lucy Cogley and Victoria Kelly with Luke Sweeney (Cogsworth)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Lilly Byrne Reville (Babette) and Hannah Quirke

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Sophie Doherty (Belle) and Kieran Dooley (The Beast)

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School.

Presentation Secondary School and CBS Wexford production of Beauty and the Beast gala show on Friday night in the Presentation School. Lilly Byrne Reville (Babette), Aimee Murphy (Mrs Potts), Keira Gallagher (Chip), Callum Pierce (Lumiere), Luke Sweeney (Cogsworth) and Maria Sanz Martinez (Madame de le Grande Bouche)

The concert hall at the Presentation Secondary School was the place to be last week for an incredible production of the classic Beauty and the Beast.

The girls from Presentation Secondary School teamed up with the boys from Wexford CBS to stage the Disney musical, and both schools ensured a thoroughly professional and entertaining rendition of Beauty and the Beast.

Featuring a cast and crew of over 100, our photos by Ger Hore perfectly capture the magic that was created on stage.

The cast included Sophie Doherty as Belle, Kieran Dooley as The Beast, Ciaran Kelly as the Prince, Lilly Byrne Reville as Babette, Aimee Murphy as Mrs Potts, Keira Gallagher as Chip, Callum Pierce as Lumiere, Luke Sweeney as Cogsworth and Maria Sanz Martinez Madame de le Grande Bouche.