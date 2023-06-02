Photos show cars setting off in beautiful Wexford sunshine for Retro Cannonball 2023

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council was Euchariá Purdy

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Cian and Jonathan Maher

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Nathan and Declan Darby from Gorey

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Esie, Patricia and Michael O'Mahoney from Killarney

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Derek McNamara and Paul Coyle

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Joe Quirke and his daughter Aoibhieann

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Eoghan McNamara, Colin McDonald, Greg Talis and Ronan McNamara.

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Alan Golden and Phillipa Carney

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were John Purcell and son Noah

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council were Liam Hurley and Joe Grace from Cork

At the Retro Cannonball Run on Friday morning on the grounds of Wexford County Council

The car park at Wexford County Council’s headquarters in Carricklawn was a hive of activity as pieces of automotive art from all over the country arrived to take part in the Retro Cannonball Run 2023.

Between the purring of engines, the polishing of paintwork and a few madcap costumes thrown in for good measure, there was an amazing atmosphere as the 2023 event hit the road from the sunny south east.

With the event having finished on Wexford’s quayfront last year, the organisers were keen to return to the Model County this year and in excess of 100 beautiful classic cars rolled out of the car park for a two day drive taking in Wexford, Waterford, Cork and Tipperary before hitting the finish line in Tullamore.

The annual event is held in aid of Jack & Jill and the organisers wished to thank all who signed up for this years event and contributed in any way to its success.

There were eye-catching vehicles of all shapes and sizes from Porsches and Ferraris to stunningly maintained classic BMWs and Mercedes.

Our photographer Ger Hore was there to snap some of the carnival atmosphere.