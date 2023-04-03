Paul Maloney Pottery in Wexford closing down after 25 years in business

A Wexford pottery which has enjoyed national success for the past 25 years ago is closing down as the owners embrace retirement to pursue the kind of simpler life they glimpsed during Covid lockdown.

The potter’s wheel at Paul Maloney Pottery in Ballindinas, Barntown on the outskirts of Wexford town will sadly stop turning following a closing down sale during the Easter holidays.

But owners Paul and Patricia Maloney are ending on a high note as their last collection of pottery which was launched at the end of 2019 proved to be a huge success, albeit one that was interrupted by the pandemic.

The busy couple discovered they enjoyed the enforced peace and quiet during the lovely weather of that first Covid spring and afterwards found their success a little harder to handle as they were getting older.

“Like many others, we had a glimpse of a simpler, less hectic life during lockdown and eventually decided to retire", said Paul whose first contact with clay and a potter’s wheel was at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin in 1976.

"I was immediately smitten by the whole environment of the ceramics department and while not actually taking ceramics as my degree subject, I spent most of my time in the department and during my student days, I tutored the ceramic night classes”, he recalled.

After graduating he worked as an art teacher for a short time and then took a position as a potter in Carley’s Bridge Pottery in Enniscorthy.

"I probably bit off more than I could chew but youth has little regard for caution. I later worked in other potteries until the time was right to open my own business.”

He and Patricia built their small studio and shop at Ballindinas outside Wexford town a quarter of a century ago and very quickly there was demand for their products from other outlets.

"As business grew, I was always lucky to find talented potters to assist. We also took over Carley’s Bridge Pottery which provided us with the extra production required”, he said.

Business was hectic but then came the economic crash of 2008 when they closed the Enniscorthy pottery and downsized, allowing Paul an opportunity to pursue his lifelong love of painting which had previously taken second place to work and family.

“I enjoyed having time to paint, particularly on painting trips abroad with by friend Tony Robinson (of Spectrum art shop).

High points of that time included winning Wexford’s Art in the Open festival and taking first prize in Plein Air Annapolis USA. He also launched a range of art prints which were stocked in leading outlets throughout Ireland.

"After the launch of our new 2019 collection, our order books were full and luck was on my side again as another pottery had just announced closure and I seized the opportunity to recruit experienced staff”, said Paul.

“We had a great product, great staff and great demand – a perfect combination until Covid hit and we were in lockdown for three months.”

Paul admitted that the decision to retire came as a surprise to their stockists throughout the country but they have been delighted to receive many wonderful compliments and kind wishes on their retirement.

“We always strove to provide the very best product and service to all our customers and in turn, we are very appreciative of all the support and help we received”, he said.

The couple extended “a big thank you to our talented and industrious staff, old and new customers, friends and neighbours and all those who contributed along the way”, adding that “the best is yet to come”.

The closing down sale starts on Good Friday and continues until Sunday, April 16.