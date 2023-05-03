Parkour, street art, and physical theatre come to Wexford as part of SpringMoves Dance Festival

SpringMoves Dance Festival will host Where Dance Meets Street at the National Opera House on May 6 and 7.

Audiences in Wexford can expect some high-octane performances this weekend as the SpringMoves Dance Festival comes to town. The Irish Street Art, Circus and Spectacle Network (ISACS) Ireland’s leading support and advocacy organisation for the development of street arts, circus and spectacle art forms and SpringMoves Dance Festival will host Where Dance Meets Street at the National Opera House, High St, Wexford on May 6 and 7.

As part of this two-day event the Prodigal UPG (Urban Playground Team) will perform Zoo Humans for the whole community and deliver a master class for artists interested in presenting dance in public places. ZOO HUMANS, a free performance-parkour/dance/physical-theatre show for the whole family, takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Selskar. It will be accompanied by an original electronic soundtrack by Chris Umney, featuring Sir David Attenborough’s classic narration. No booking is required.

The Urban Playground Team is the original performance-parkour (2PK) company, coining that term to describe their unique blend of dance, street theatre and parkour. The company specialises in pioneering engagement models with at-risk communities of young people and has worked with participants aged 3 – 95.

The master class for dance, street and circus artists will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the National Opera House. It will explore the practice, creation, and presentation of work in public spaces and the democratic nature of Street Arts. The first session – starting at 10:30am, will introduce participants to a diversity of movement vocabulary, and then a final two-hour session in the afternoon, will explore outdoor spaces in connection with dance movement.

The event is supported by Wexford County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland. For more information check out https://isacs.ie/event/where-dance-meets-street-2023/ .