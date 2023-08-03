Over 3,000 homes in Rosslare district to receive broadband speeds of up to 500mb

Residents in Rosslare Strand, Rosslare Harbour and the surrounding areas will soon be able to avail of broadband speeds up to 500 megabits per second as National Broadband Ireland (NBI) continues its expansion of high-speed fibre-to-the-home across Wexford.

Almost 3,200 properties in its Tomhaggard deployment area, which includes homes and businesses in rural areas and townlands surrounding Rosslare, will be able to connect to its high-speed fibre broadband network shortly as part of the government’s ongoing National Broadband Plan.

Construction works are underway to connect 3,197 homes, businesses and farms in NBI’s Tomhaggard deployment area, which covers townlands and rural areas surrounding Rosslare. The first connections in the area are set to be available very shortly. NBI is calling on people living near Rosslare to visit nbi.ie/eoi to sign up for notifications on when they will be able be able to join the network.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there are a total of 8,283 premises that are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 1,879 connections made so far. NBI is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in the Rosslare area will shortly be able to order high-speed broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”