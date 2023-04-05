Open invite to Easter music performances in Wexford’s Bride Street Church

Talented members of the Bride Street Church led by choir master and organist Ger Lawlor, will sing a selection of music at Easter ceremonies in the church on Good Friday and Holy Saturday

A highlight of the choir’s annual programme will take place on Good Friday at 7pm when the Stations of the Cross will be interspersed with choral works by Mozart, Palestrina, Vittoria and Bach, concluding with the haunting setting of the Miserere by Allegri, with its plaintive melodies and soaring top notes.

The Easter vigil will take place in Bride Street Church on Holy Saturday at the earlier time of 8pm with music including the Hallelujah Chorus, Mass parts by Shubert and Haydn as well as Easter hymns and other uplifting choral works.

“Wexford parish has been blessed with a long tradition of first-rate choral music and great credit is due to all those who have worked so hard over the years to maintain this standard in both Bride Street and Rowe Street churches,” said the choir master.

"The pandemic was a particularly challenging time for choirs and here in Bride Street we are looking forward to building up the choir in the coming months.

"It is always very special to hear how our singing touches the hearts of parishioners and visitors and for anyone interested in choral singing this week is a great opportunity to experience our work, and perhaps to consider joining us as we move into our spring programme,” said Mr Lawlor.

Full details of the Holy Week services in both churches are available on the Wexford Parish website, or in the churches themselves.