One-way trial for busy Wexford town street will not be considered until 2024

Wexford councillors agreed some time ago that School Street, one of the town’s narrowest thoroughfares, should be trialled as a one-way street but they have now learned that it will be at least another year before it can even be considered.

Cllr Maura Bell said the road has recently been re-surfaced and new footpaths installed and she wondered when it would be tested as a one-way traffic street as agreed by members of Wexford Borough District Council two years ago.

"I know we are doing a traffic management plan but when is the time line on this because there are a lot of houses on that street and there is a problem with cars speeding through the town.

Cllr Tom Forde agreed and said “I thought we had agreed to go to a trial. I would be interested in knowing when it’s going to happen.”

Director of Services Sinead Casey said School Street will come under Wexford town’s proposed new traffic plan for which Atkins Ireland Ltd has been appointed as consultants to assess and compile a mobility plan in tandem with the local area plan.

"So I can’t foresee a one-way system being implemented there in isolation, or any other changes around the place in the short term. It could well be a year’s time before anything is changed there.”