One Voice Festival in Wexford to celebrate the small town experience

Wexford Arts Centre is gearing up to produce its third One Voice Festival in association with Paul Walsh Productions.

This year’s theme is The Small Town Experience. Approaches were made for commissioned pieces to ensure diverse voices were represented and these include Dermot’s Story, written by Dermot Asple.

Dermot lives with Cerebral Palsy and was assisted by Eamonn Colfer and John Crosbie who also helped in producing the writing for the work, which is based on Dermot’s book, supported also by Windmill Therapeutic.

Also included is A Woman’s Song, written and performed by Jeannette Sidney Kelly based on the life of a devoted wife and member of the Traveller community.

Sash Bratkova recounts her story of her arduous journey with her children fleeing Ukraine to reside in Wexford while also leaving her husband behind in Waking up to War.

Life Boy, written by Paul Walsh and performed by Daniel Brennan Walsh, gives an insight into a typical teenage boy’s day in small town Wexford.

Four additional plays were chosen from an open call and include Bathsahn, written by Jack Matthews and to be performed by Sean Byrne about a hurling fanatic who, when faced with a couple of cases of injustice starts to think, does Wexford need its own Dark Knight?

A Bit of Warmth was written by singer and songwriter Davy Lyons, and is to be performed by Hilda Conway who gives voice to a local woman in a church reflecting on her life at Christmas including memories of her much missed husband.

The Road to Fethard on Sea, written by John Atkinson and performed by Chris Doyle gives a humorous insight into the life of Rusty whose entrepreneurial ideas have been underestimated his entire life and who finds a business partner in the US who could change his luck.

The Polished Trunk by Reenagh McCall follows a lady looking through an old trunk in her attic and rediscovering the life of her granddad and the essence of those who fought in World War I.

These beautiful entertaining and moving eight short plays will be performed as part of a full production each evening at Wexford Arts Centre from Thursday, August 3, to Saturday, August 5, and from Thursday, August 10, until Saturday, August 12.

The festival is supported by the Wexford County Council Small Festival grant. Bookings can be made online at wexfordartsentre.ie or call 053 9123764 or drop in to Wexford Arts Centre box office, Tuesday to Saturday.