One hospitalised after two car crash in Wexford

There was a significant emergency response to a two-vehicle road traffic collision just outside Wexford town this morning.

The incident took place on the road between Curracloe and Blackwater shortly before 11 a.m.

Sirens were audible all over town as the National Ambulance Service, Gardaí and the Fire Service all rushed to the scene.

Once paramedics carried out an assessment of the scene, the decision was taken to remove one of the drivers, a female, to Wexford General Hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are understood to be relatively minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was said to have been uninjured.

Gardaí were present to keep traffic flowing and the scene has now reportedly been completely cleared with traffic once again moving freely.

