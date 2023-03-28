Older Person’s Council seeking new members across Wexford

With the impact of the pandemic still being felt the Wexford Older Person’s Council (OPC) is on a mission to recruit new members, to encourage the county’s older people to come out and discuss the issues close to their hearts. In an effort to heighten awareness of the council and its role within the county, the current council have begun a five-stop tour of Wexford, visiting each municipal district and the members of the local communities.

The first of these meetings was held in Enniscorthy, in the Riverside Park Hotel, last week and featured presentations from members of An Garda Síochána, the fire service, and Wexford Local Link.

“While the overarching theme of our meetings is positivity, we are also seeking to promote connectivity for the older person in their community by making them aware of local services that facilitate social interaction,” explained Miriam Hillis, Age Friendly Programme Manager at Wexford County Council (WCC). "I don’t think there’s enough information out there about the OPC at the moment, the overall view might not be accurate; what we’re trying to get across is that it’s for anyone over the age of 55. We’ll have an AGM on May 24 during which a new council will be formed, we’re hoping to have at least 100 members.

"Everyone’s view will be taken into account, nothing will be considered too small. The overall aim is to make life easier for people in their community, it’s as simple as that, and get people out and engaged in a positive way.”

Further meetings will take place in Wexford on April 18 at the Maldron Hotel (2 - 3.30 p.m.), Rosslare on April 20 at the Coast Hotel (2 - 3.30 p.m.), and Gorey on April 25 at the Amber Springs Hotel (2 - 3.30 p.m.) before the AGM on Wednesday, May 24.