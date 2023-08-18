No swim notice issued for Wexford beach after elevated levels of E. Coli detected

Wexford County Council Environment Section has issued a do not swim notice for Carne Beach due to elevated levels of E. Coli and Intestinal enterococci bacteria were detected in the water. Following consultation with the HSE, it was deemed necessary to issue a do not swim warning notice at the beach in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Further samples have been taken today (Friday, August 18) and the results of those are expected on Saturday, August 19 at which stage the bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed. In addition, the council’s Environmental Technical Team is currently investigating the matter.

Bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2023 to date bathing season, have been “mainly excellent” as published on the EPA operated website www.beaches.ie. Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting Carne Beach to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the council’s website https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on www.beaches.ie