‘No religion’ second most popular option for Wexford residents in 2022 Census

Despite the waning influence of the Church, Roman Catholic remains the most prominent religion in Co Wexford. The results of the 2022 Census show that 122,060 people (74.5 per cent) in the county identify as Roman Catholic compared to 68.8 per cent nationally.

Co Mayo had the highest proportion of Roman Catholics at 80 per cent of the county’s population, closely followed by Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway County, all reporting 79 per cent. Dublin City recorded the lowest percentage of Roman Catholics at 53 per cent.

The next most popular choice for Wexfordians according to the Census, was ‘no religion’, with 21,230 people (13 per cent) choosing that option. Illustrating the increasingly secular nature of the county, a further 8,147 (five per cent) chose to leave this section blank in their form.

There were however, 5,456 people (3.3 per cent) who identified as Church of Ireland, England, Anglican, Episcopalian. Neighbours Wicklow had the highest percentage nationally in this section with 5.7 per cent or 8,895 people in the country identifying as COI.

As of April 2022 a total of 1,249 people identified as Islam in Co Wexford, representing 0.8 per cent of the population. There were 2,065 people (1.3 per cent) who listed themselves as Orthodox (Greek, Coptic, Russian), 931 Christians (unspecified), 333 Presbyterians, 272 Hindus, 235 Evangelicals, 214 Buddhists, 205 Jehovah’s Witnesses, 195 Pagan/Pantheists, 171 Methodists, 120 Apostolic or Pentecostals, 109 lapsed Roman Catholics, 108 Spiritualists, 85 Protestants, 79 Lutherans, 62 Agnostics, 61 Baptists, 45 Born Again Christians, 24 Atheists, and 463 Other.