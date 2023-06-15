New Stena Line ferry for Rosslare-Cherbourg route leaves Poland

Stena Line’s latest addition to its expanding Irish Sea ferry fleet, Stena Vision, has left the shipyard in Gdansk, Poland following a major refit investment programme and is bound for Rosslare where it is due to go into service on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route on June 30.

Stena Vision will be used as an additional cruise ferry on the Rosslare to Cherbourg service, where it will operate alongside the Stena Horizon, increasing frequency on the route to six departure days and 12 sailings per week, making it the most frequent ferry service between Ireland and Europe.

Paul Grant, Trade Director Stena Line said: “We are delighted to confirm that Stena Vision has now started on its journey to Rosslare. The ship has undergone a major refit investment and we are in the process of finalising last minute preparations in advance of commencing services on Rosslare-Cherbourg on 30th June, just in time for the peak summer holiday period.”

Stena Vision will have space for 1,300 passengers and 485 passenger cabins, more than any other ferry currently sailing from Ireland, and will offer a wide selection of accommodation ranging from standard cabins to deluxe suites. Stena Vision also offers 42 pet friendly cabins.

Mr Grant added: “The introduction of Stena Vision is also welcome news for the freight sector, which has seen demand grow for direct services to France for hauliers since Brexit. Stena Vision will also increase driver-accompanied capacity with more cabin space for freight drivers.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet offering the widest choice of routes including, combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, as well as a dedicated freight only route from Belfast to Heysham, a total of up to 238 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland.