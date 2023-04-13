New restaurant and wine bar opens at Saltees Coast Hotel in Wexford

Click on the image below to open a gallery of images from the opening night in Kilmore Quay

Photographer Ray Flynn who supplied the photographs for the restaurant and his first cousin, hotel proprietor John Roche at the launch.

At the launch of the new restaurant and wine bar were Aider, Leniie, Porfirova and Amitro.

At the launch of the new restaurant were owner John Roche (second from right) with his siblings Margaret Stamp, Dominic Roche and Regina Kehoe.

Níosa Kelly, an employee of the Saltees Coast Hotel, in front of the mural painted in the function room by her father Peter.

Chef Tony Leonard of the new Tony's restaurant and wine bar at the Saltees Coast Hotel in Kilmore Quay.

A new restaurant and wine bar has opened at the Saltees Coast Hotel in the Wexford fishing village of Kilmore Quay, one of three hotels purchased a year ago by former Mayor of Wexford John Roche in a multi-million euro deal with a silent partner.

Tony’s Restaurant and Wine Bar opened to the public on Thursday and is operated by prize-winning chef Tony Leonard who has a passion for cooking with fish – for the past two years, he has won the perpetual trophy for best seafood platter at Kilmore Quay Seafood Festival and plans to defend his title at the 2023 festival.

While fish is an expected speciality, a varied menu is on offer at the new restaurant which will open from 12 noon to 5pm Monday to Wednesday and 12 noon to 9pm Thursday to Sunday, with an early bird menu each day from midday to 5pm.

The walls are adorned with framed photographs taken by veteran Wexford photographer Ray Flynn while a 24ft by 10ft mural of the marina in Kilmore Quay, painted by local man Peter Kelly, whose daughter Níosa works in the hotel, is a striking feature on a retractable dividing wall in the function room.

The venture is the latest chapter in the life of the business which was first opened as the Saltees Hotel in 1978 by the Bates family before it was taken over by Jim Power who ran it for many years.

Five years ago, the Kilmore hotel along with the Coast Hotel in Rosslare Strand and the Wilde Hotel in Ballybunion, County Kerry, were purchased by businessman Michael Heffernan, a son of the Dunnes Stores owner Margaret Heffernan.

Just over a year ago, Wexford town native John Roche confirmed that he had become the new co-owner and commercial director of the three hotels in equal partnership with an investor from outside County Wexford who wished to remain anonymous.

Mr Roche, a former Independent councillor who has lived in Enniscorthy for many years and the business partner took over the management companies of the hotels.

The Wexford man formerly owned amusement arcades and casinos in Wexford, New Ross and Curracloe and was General Secretary of the Irish Amusement Trades Association for over 30 years. He is a member of the Wexford Older People Council.

Speaking at the launch of the new restaurant, which was attended by family, friends and other invited guests, the proprietor said the Saltees Coast Hotel had a great first summer in 2022 but business fell off in the fishing village in September.

"We have spent the winter preparing for the coming summer, tossing around ideas and discussing what we could do and we decided on a restaurant and wine bar as something new for Kilmore.

"One of the things we need to do is to communicate the message that Kilmore Quay is alive and open 12 months of the year. We have one of the most beautiful harbours in the country, with great pubs, cafes and craft shops. I’ve always said that Kilmore Quay is the Dunmore East of County Wexford.”