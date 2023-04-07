New exhibition of pandemic work by Wexford artist Mary O’ Connor at the Pigyard Gallery in Selskar

At the opening of Mary O'Connor's exhibition "Stacks" by Karen Dubsky in The Pig Yard Gallery were Helen Gaynor and Mary O'Connor.

At the opening of Mary O'Connor's exhibition "Stacks" by Karen Dubsky in The Pig Yard Gallery were Helen Gaynor, Mary O'Connor, Olivia O'Dwyer and Ciaran Bowen.

At the opening of Mary O'Connor's exhibition "Stacks" by Karen Dubsky in The Pig Yard Gallery were Trish Robinson, Mary O'Connor and Karen Dubsky.

An exhibition called “Stacks” by the Wexford artist and printmaker Mary O’ Connor which has opened at the Pigyard Gallery in Selskar, was inspired by an accidental discovery while she found herself working in a confined space during a series of Covid lockdowns.

Mary began to paint small works on panels and one day when all the paintings were stacked on their sides, she made a series of photographs, resulting in sculptural stacks, where the edges of her paintings became sculptures.

These stacks are exhibited as part of an installation against pink and dark blue wall murals representing the rising temperatures and sea levels while a video performance piece describes the connection between the stacks and 56 small painting panels hung as one installation as you enter the gallery space.

The exhibition which was officially opened by Karen Dubsky of Coastwatch Europe and continues until April 22, also includes a painting on Fabriano paper of the stacks along with a number of silk screen prints and small framed paintings. Ms Dubsky drew a link between Mary’s work with her concerns for the planet.

Reflecting on the fact that stacks in nature are by-products of erosion and geographical transformation, Mary said: “We are currently experiencing a rapid shift in our environment from melting ice caps due to rising temperatures. There is an urgent environmental task at hand and there are seismic shifts in thinking required to get us there.

"Our planet is constantly moving; we sit on continents, these continents themselves are on plates, plates that are constantly moving. These small shifts over millions of years can move mountains, can separate the land from itself. The stacked layers of multiple panels mimic geographical layers of soil and rock when slicing through a landscape.

"Within each layer there are numerous colours. Like in nature, the formation and layout of each colour is accidental and not controlled. It it, in fact, a by-product of painting on the panels.”

A native of Wexford, Mary studied at Technological University Dublin and the Chelsea College of Art in London and also in New Zealand. She lived in Belize in Central America and Kazakhstan in Central Asia before returning to Ireland in 2014.

Her work is concerned with the land and with the climate crisis. She references islands and land boundaries and her works are made using bold abstract geometric designs and a strong colour palette.

“Throughout my life I have experienced flux and flow, moving from the UK, New Zealand to Central America and Kazakhstan and finally back to Ireland. There are a lot of floating and moving shapes in my work. To me, this movement represents the immediate impact we as humans continue to have on our environment”, she said.

Mary has exhibited widely, including at the Royal Academy London Summer Exhibition, the Royal Hibernian Academy annual exhibition in Dublin, the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition in Belfast and the Model, Sligo. She was a recipient of the Galway City Council Purchase Prize at Impressions in 2019 and completed four commissioned wall murals in Capitol Dock, Dublin. She is working on a solo exhibition at So Fine Art Editions gallery in 2024.

In 2022, she was shortlisted for the Beep Painting Biennial Prize and more recently, she designed a Ceadogán rug as part of their Island exhibition in Hang Tough Gallery, supporting the Peter McVerry Trust for the homeless. She is a member of the Blackchurch Print Studio and is represented by So Fine Art Exhibitions

Mary thanked everyone at Spectrum for their knowledge and expertise and their support for the local and international art community over the years.