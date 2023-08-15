New art installation at Wexford Arts Centre divides opinion

The crashed car at the door of Wexford Arts Centre which is part of an art installation by artist Micheál O'Connell.

Photos began to emerge on WhatsApp groups and across social media on Monday afternoon. Depicting a car on its roof outside of the newly refurbished Wexford Arts Centre building, most people wanted to know “how has the driver managed this?”

Well the answer is that, of course, it’s very much planned and was placed there. The crashed car at the doorway of The Wexford Arts Centre is in fact part of an art installation called System Interference by Micheál O’Connell.

The artist’s practice involves “interference” with everyday functional processes and technologies including computational networks, road systems, windfarms, golf courses and even the unusual sport of road bowling.

According to the artist, these “social interaction pieces” can lead to humorous or more serious interpretations from bad parking to what is being done to reduce road deaths.

As with all art that pushes the boundaries, it hasn’t been without its critics. Many took to social media to criticise the piece. Some who had lost loved ones in road traffic accidents described the installation as “upsetting” and “very tasteless”. Others questioned whether it was really art.

However, some saw it for what it is – a conversation piece, aiming to provoke and catch the eye and imagination. If the numbers of images circulating on social media in its first day is anything to go by, it’s certainly been successful in that already.

System Interference by Micheál O’Connell officially opens in the lower gallery at Wexford Arts Centre on August 26 at 2 p.m. with an “in conversation” event with historian Michael Fortune.