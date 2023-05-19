New arrival at Rosslare Europort for berthing trials to be ‘the largest and fastest passenger ferry on the Irish Sea’

There’s been a new arrival in Rosslare Europort in recent days as the new Irish Ferries vessel the Oscar Wilde arrived at the port for berthing trials, ahead of taking up the Rosslare to Pembroke service from early June.

Currently decked out in a slightly lighter green and bearing the livery of Finnish Tallink Shuttle, the ship will now head off to dry dock for a full check and to be kitted out in the more familiar green of Irish Ferries before returning to Wexford once again.

Irish Ferries have stated that the Oscar Wilde will be “the largest and fastest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea” with a capacity of 2,080 passengers, 134 cabins and over 2,380 lane metres for cars, coaches and freight vehicles. It also has the largest duty-free shopping space of any ferry on the Irish Sea.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said that the Oscar Wilde will replace the outgoing Blue Star 1 “for the busy summer period”, but some question marks have been raised as to whether its presence in Rosslare will be a permanent one going forward.

Meanwhile, the management of Rosslare Europort were delighted to welcome the new vessel over the weekend and are looking forward to seeing it return early next month.