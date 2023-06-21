New 400-seat performance venue to be built on old Tesco site in Wexford town

Wexford councillors have given the thumbs up to the building of a 400-seater modular performance venue on the site of the former Tesco supermarket on Crescent Quay which was demolished recently.

The site was purchased in 2014 by Wexford town native Brendan Hickey of Davy Hickey Properties in Dublin who has offered it to the Council for the “positive benefit” of the town for a period of 99 years.

Demolition is under way at the derelict site and Acting Director of Services Sinead Casey and the Special Projects Team are looking to extend the work to cover the removal of the old Dún Mhuire Theatre fronting onto South Main Street, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

County Council chief executive Tom Enright said it was proposed to replace the rear area near the Dún Mhuire with a 400-seater venue (with capacity for 700 standing) in the form of a good-quality building that would last 30 to 50 years and could be erected economically and quickly.

Anticipating the need for as many venues as possible in 2024 when Fleadh Cheoil na h Éireann comes to Wexford town, he said if they went for a traditional build, it would take a minimum of two to four years.

The modular building could be bought off the shelf and kitted out and the remainder of the Tesco site would be laid out in public realm and some public car parking.

Mr Enright said the proposal is for a high-quality public space that could use used for indoor and outdoor events including the possibility of a Wexford food market and outdoor concerts and outdoor cinema.

“The quay front is a wonderful location for public events but it can be quite windswept and exposed”, he said.

Mr Enright thanked Brendan Hickey for his generosity in allowing the use of the site and said he hoped to return to councillors in September with a Part 8 planning proposal for the new venue.

He explained that the Council intended to bring in a private partner to fund, operate and manage the development, but with substantial community use as part of the agreement, and will be looking for expressions of interest in relation to that.

Read more Demolition work at old Tesco site in Wexford town is progressing

Cllr George Lawlor also thanked Mr Hickey, a native of William Street, for the site, saying it was a testament to his passion for his home county. “I think it will be a terrific addition to the town. This will be the beginning of the transformation of that area.”

Cllr Leonard Kelly said he was delighted to see that the site was not just going to be used for another car park but would instead be using the arts to create community and re-invigorate the south end of town, making it a place that people want to live in.

"I’m very hopeful for the future when I see plans like this”, he added.

Cllr David Hynes said said: “well done to everyone involved” and underlined the need that many smaller groups have for concert and performance space that is affordable.

Cllr Garry Laffan said it was a case of the Fleadh Cheoil “rising all boats” and spurring Wexford on to push out the boundaries and achieve an awful lot more but he urged officials not to forget rural areas such as Castlebridge, Barntown and Glynn.

Cllr John Hegarty asked if the Crescent Quay development would cause the Council to re-think the proposed performance space on the quay front which was approved for Government funding, or the plans for a cultural space in Trinity Wharf.

The chief executive replied that he didn’t think there was “any great affection” for the proposed bandstand on the quay. “I don’t think it made sense. It was a reaction to funding being made available.”

He said it is the Council’s intention to try and use the funding and re-locate it to the Tesco site, adding that it won’t affect plans for a large cultural space in Trinity Wharf. If plans do change, the flexibility of the modular building means that it can be moved elsewhere.

Cllr Tom Forde said it was “great news” while the Mayor, Cllr Maura Bell said she was “absolutely delighted”, adding that she hoped the Council would make sure that the venue would be available to community groups at an affordable price.