National Enterprise Award for colourful Wexford clothing company catering for kids with sensory issues

Nina Shelton and Gillian Duggan-White of Sully & Juno are presented with their South East Regional Award at the National Enterprise Awards in Dublin.

Being best friends since childhood made it all the sweeter as Wexford duo Nina Shelton and Gillian Duggan-White took to the stage of the Mansion House in Dublin to claim the South East Regional Award at the National Enterprise Awards.

Having been selected by Wexford Local Enterprise Office (LEO) to represent the county at the national awards earlier this year, the pair were delighted to see the hard-work, enthusiasm and dedication put into their company Sully & Juno recognised on the biggest stage.

The company produces affordable, brightly coloured, unisex children and adults clothing suitable for all, but particularly with those with sensory needs foremost in their thoughts.

The idea was more or less born from necessity. Both parents of amazing autistic children, during lockdown Gillian in particular found it incredibly difficult to source clothing that met her sons’ unique requirements. Seams, tags, textures and fabric weights can be a major problem for kids with sensory issues.

What resulted was a unique and colourful clothing brand of their own design which is completely accessible and inclusive to those with sensory needs. As Gillian and Nina note on their website, in September of 2021, they dropped their kids off to school and got to work on their idea. Three months later, they packed their 1,500th order.

It's certainly an idea which has captured the imagination and the clothes have been a hit with parents of children of all kinds, inspiring young and old to stand out from the crowd.

Delighted to see Nina and Gillian scoop a prize, Breege Cosgrave, Head of Enterprise at Wexford LEO said: “It’s a fantastic achievement. It's always inspiring to see entrepreneurs identify a gap in the market and build a successful business around it. We are so proud to have supported Sully & Juno on their journey and it's wonderful to see their hard work and dedication paying off.”

These sentiments were echoed by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor.

“It is great to see Wexford Businesses recognised for their amazing offerings at the National Enterprise Awards,” he said. “Sully & Juno's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing high-quality offerings to their customers. Their strong business model and commitment to quality have clearly paid off, and it's great to see them maintaining a strong market position. I'm sure that with their continued efforts, Sully & Juno will continue to thrive in the future. It's inspiring to see such a successful and innovative company in action.”