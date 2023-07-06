Natasha Hughes becomes new president of Wexford Rotary Club

Natasha Hughes (left) was elected as the new president of Wexford Rotary Club last week. Natasha is pictured with outgoing president David Power and new vice president Maree Lyng.

The new president of the Rotary Club of Wexford has spoken of the “potential to uplift our community and transform and empower lives in Wexford and beyond” after she was elected to the role at a ceremony in the Riverbank House Hotel. Natasha Hughes takes over the position from outgoing president David Power and said she her will use her time at the helm to continue the work of those who preceded her.

Originally from Co Mayo, Natasha has been living in Wexford since 2002 and is married to Pádraig Dwyer and mother to three girls Áobhin, Laoise and Síne who all attend Gaelscoil Charman.

She relocated to Wexford in 2002 with her work in Bank of New York Mellon where she worked for nearly 20 years. She acted as co-site lead for Bank of New York Mellon Wexford site between 2015-2020 and helped grow the site from 250 to 385 staff. Natasha has recently set up her own executive coaching and consultancy business, Natasha Hughes Coaching, and specialises in emotional intelligence and sustainable leadership coaching.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Studies and HR from WIT and graduated from the Irish Management Institute (IMI) with a Postgrad in Executive Coaching in 2022. She is currently studying a Masters of Business in Executive Leadership with SETU.

Natasha first became involved with Rotary in 2019 when she was invited as a guest speaker and acted as a judge for the Rotary Youth Leadership Development regional competition before joining the club as a member in 2020. She took the role of executive secretary in 2021 and became vice president in 2022/2023.

“During my presidency, I plan on to continue on the great work of past presidents and focus on four priorities for our club including expanding our reach, increasing our impact, enhancing our members engagement and increasing our ability to adapt to changing times,” said Natasha. “We have a very active and engaged club with many successful projects especially in areas relating to youth including Just 1 Life, Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition and Careers Connect.

"We have strong relationships with many key stakeholders in our community of Wexford and hope to build on these further during the next year. We will continue to work diligently on delivering all our projects and add to them including a focus on environmental and sustainability issues in our community into 2023/24. We also have had a strong focus on membership in the past year and will continue to work on this as we ensure we have a diverse membership base representing all sectors in our community. I am honoured to represent the club as president and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Together with incoming Vice President Maree Lyng and all our newly appointed council members, project leads and members we have the the potential to uplift our community and transform and empower lives in Wexford and beyond.”

Remarking on David Power’s work in his term as president, Natasha said “he has been a magnificent president and leader, I learned a lot from him, he increased membership and added extraordinary value to the clubs’ activities”. The Rotary international theme for 2023/24 is to ‘Create Hope in the World’ and Natasha says she plans to align to this theme during her time as president.