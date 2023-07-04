Mother Nature called upon to remove stones from Rosslare Strand beach

The main beach at Rosslare Strand is fast becoming a “no-go area” due to the amount of stones strewn across the seafront. However, despite being aware of the situation, WCC is confident Mother Nature will eventually take care of the problem. At the June meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, outgoing cathaoirleach Councillor Lisa McDonald said those living in Rosslare Strand were becoming concerned about the amount of stones on the beach.

“They have been there over a year, is there a possibility of us removing them?” she asked. “No storm has got rid of them, they’re there since last summer. They’re a disaster, people can’t get on to the beach, you’d nearly have to wear boots to get to the water. People are starting to say it’s a no-go area. Could we not get a destoner down there?”

In response, Gerry Forde from the council’s environmental department explained that removing the stones would not necessarily solve the problem.

“The difficulty is normally there’s a lot of sand on top of the stones, but that sand has been stripped away by erosion. If we take those stones away there’ll just be more stones underneath,” said Mr Forde. “The sand level has been stripped, it might recover a bit, and we did try destoning it before, scraping with a digger, and more stones came up. I’m confident nature will look after it, normally the sands come back.”