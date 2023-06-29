Mick Flannery set for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival return as tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for one of Ireland’s best loved singer/songwriters at what is officially the country’s best small music festival.

Mick Flannery will make a welcome return to the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on October 29 for what promises to be another captivating performance in stunning surroundings.

An award-winning, double platinum selling artist, at this stage Mick needs little introduction. The Cork native has released seven critically-acclaimed studio albums, three of which have reached the coveted number one spot.

While his songs can be quite heavy and broody at times, Mick has found a special place in the hearts of his live audiences for his self-deprecating humour and engagement, stirring all kinds of emotions for those lucky enough to see him.

Having performed in the Spiegeltent before, he returns this time with his band and it’s sure to be a special night.

Tickets for the show are now on sale from wexfordspiegeltent.com.