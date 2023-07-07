Martina’s Marchers among 48 Wexford groups tackling Wexford’s Relay for Life

In his own words, Gary Tilson was like a “lost soul” following the passing of his wife Martina on March 25 of last year.

However, a chance meeting with one of Wexford’s Relay for Life teams gave him an outlet, offered the opportunity to meet people in a similar situation to himself, and ultimately led to the creation of Martina’s Marchers, one of 45 teams taking part in the event in the county this month.

“Last year was my first experience of the relay, I had only lost my beautiful wife Martina and I was like a lost soul,” Gary says. “I felt I was the only one in such pain. But then I met one of the Relay for Life teams collecting on Main Street. I joined a team on the day and it was so rewarding for me. I met people in a similar situation to myself, and I walked with them, I couldn’t stop walking, it was as if I could walk the pain, anger and grief away. It helped, it gave me a purpose, and I knew I wanted to do more.”

This year Martina’s Marchers will join the 24 hour Relay for Life Wexford event in Páirc Charman on July 8-9 where they aim to raise money to support the Irish Cancer Society.

“For me, this relay is just the beginning,” says Gary. “The event at Pairc Charman will be truly something special, on the Saturday of the relay decorated candle bags will be lit at dusk to remember those who have passed, and there will be choirs, performers and events on the main stage for the duration.

"It is a festival of hope, a celebration of those who survived and a thank you to all who help along the way. The nurses, home helps, drivers and countless volunteers who give up their time and energy to assist affected families, and also the fabulous team that work tirelessly to make the Wexford relay the biggest, best and most successful event of its kind in Ireland.”

If you can’t make it to the relay you can support a team on the relay for life website, relayforlife.ie/event/wexford/home.