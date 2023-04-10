Man airlifted to hospital following ‘serious’ Wexford road crash

The Air Corps helicopter getting set for take off at Tomhaggard this afternoon following a serious road traffic collision.

A man aged in his 30s was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital with substantial injuries this afternoon, following a horror crash on a rural Wexford road.

The two vehicle collision took place near the entrance to Bargy Castle, Tomhaggard, Co Wexford, just after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The incident saw a collision between a car and a van and the driver of the van is understood to have suffered serious, albeit non-life threatening injuries.

A major emergency response was required with two ambulances, an advanced paramedic, Wexford Fire Service and gardaí all in attendance.

Having administered some medical aid at the roadside, the decision was taken to seek the assistance of the Air Corps 112 helicopter to lift the man, understood to be local, to hospital in Dublin immediately.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle was rushed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.