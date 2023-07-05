Major demolition works at Crescent Quay open up new vista in Wexford town

An aerial view of the old Tesco supermarket site following demolition.

Major demolition works which are continuing at Crescent Quay and Cinema Lane have opened up a whole new vista in the south end of Wexford town.

As part of the site clearance works, Cinema Lane will remain closed to traffic from its junction with Crescent Quay to its junction with South Main Street until Friday, July 7 to facilitate the demolition of a wall, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.

Hundreds of tonnes of rubble have already been cleared from the extensive site following the demolition of the disused former Tesco supermarket building, a roofed car park and associated premises at Crescent Quay along with the ongoing removal of the wall along Cinema Lane.

The work is being carried out by Wexford County Council in preparation for an infill development aimed at combating dereliction, with the initial demolition job expected to be completed by late July or early August.

It is expected that in the coming months, the demolition works will be extended to cover the removal of the old Dún Mhuire Theatre which fronts onto South Main Street.

Part 8 planning permission has been granted for a temporary public car park on part of the site with the remainder to be used for the construction of a planned new 400-seat (700 standing) modular performance venue and public realm space.

The Crescent Quay site was purchased in 2014 by Wexford native Brendan Hickey of Davy Hickey Properties in Dublin who is generously giving it to the local authority for the benefit of the town for a period of 99 years.

The new quick-build concert venue will be bought off the shelf and erected to replace the rear area of the site near Dún Mhuire Theatre.

Combined with the public realm space, it will be used for indoor and outdoor events including a food market, open air concerts and outdoor cinema and should be available to host Fleadh Cheoil nÉireann events in 2024.

The Council plans to bring in a private partner to fund, operate and manage the development, with significant community use as part of the agreement.​