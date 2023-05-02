Main Wexford road to see another six weeks of disruption for continued resurfacing works

Tailbacks as a result of resurfacing works on the N25 Rosslare Road at the end of January.

Just over a month since the last disruption on the main N25 Rosslare Road, Wexford County Council has warned of the potential for major delays once again between the Orristown Junction, north of Killinick, and Drinagh for a six week period.

Once again, the local authority says that a stop/go system will be put in place along the busy stretch of road to facilitate “essential road surfacing works” which will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, starting on Monday May 8 and running until Friday June 19.

No doubt with one eye on the significant volumes of traffic heading to and from Rosslare Europort, Wexford County Council is warning motorists that “delays may be experienced at peak times, so please leave additional time to complete your journey or use an alternative route”.

At the end of January, two months of disruption were forecast along the same 1.6km stretch of road, with “essential resurfacing works” also being given as the reason. Director of Services with responsibility for roads Eamonn Hore sought to clarify the situation.

"The work that was carried out there previously was drainage works, kerbing and other ancillary works,” he said. “They were works that couldn’t be carried out at the same time. This time though, the traffic management will be in place for the laying of tarmacadam on the 1.6km stretch, which comes with a cost of approximately €2 million.”

Mr Hore stressed the importance of keeping the national road network up to the required standard, particularly given the volume of traffic now heading to and from Rosslare Europort.