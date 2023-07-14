Main Wexford road closed as man is airlifted from the scene of ‘serious’ road traffic incident

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a “serious” road traffic incident in Oylegate, Co Wexford this morning. The main N11 road is currently closed as a result of the incident, which took place on the Enniscorthy side of the village at around 8.30 a.m.

The National Ambulance Service and Gardaí were in attendance at the scene and several eye witnesses have reported seeing a man receiving medical attention on the ground at the roadside, while a truck is believed to have been involved.

A source at the scene confirmed that the man was to be airlifted to hospital for definitive medical care, although the nature of his injuries is currently unknown.

Gardaí confirmed that “the N11 is currently closed. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect traffic disruptions in the area.”

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area as a result, as emergency services deal with the incident. As a knock on effect, traffic is also quite heavy passing through Crossabeg and Castlebridge heading towards Wexford.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays, follow diversions and take care while driving in the area until the road is fully cleared.

More to follow.

