Loss of mentor inspires Wexford’s Billy Winters to silver medal in European Taekwondo finals

The loss of his mentor and long-time trainer could easily have derailed Billy Winters’ bid for a second international medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Romania last week.

But, despite his taekwondo master Patrick O'Rourke passing away just three weeks before the competition began, Billy managed to go one better than last year, improving on his bronze medal with a silver.

“Patrick had been unwell for a while but he didn’t let it show, he always stayed strong,” said Billy (18). “It definitely gave me an extra incentive in Romania, I would usually be quite relaxed but I was fired up to do well for him. He was there for me all the way through and had a huge input in my development.”

Competing against entrants from 30 nations across Europe, Billy qualified for the final of the Individual Male Junior Power Test, a discipline which requires competitors to perform an intense ten-minute routine in front of a judging panel. Once there he competed against a Polish and Romanian competitor for the gold, narrowly finishing behind the home fighter.

Billy’s silver medal is a first not just for him but for Ireland as a nation and represents the latest step in a career which will see him travel to Finland for the ITF World Championships later this year.

Confident of continuing his medal streak there, Billy can now lay claim to being one of the nation’s premier exponents of his martial art of choice. “I took part in the national Irish tournament last year in the University of Limerick (UL) and took home three golds, a silver and best overall male junior. It’ll be a little bit different in that tournament in Finland; I’ll be representing my club, Wexford TKD, rather than Team Ireland but I’m hopeful of returning home with a medal again,” he said.

Having just finished his first year of a law degree in Maynooth University the young man from Kilmore Quay appears to have a bright future ahead of him. And already he is thinking about following in his master’s footsteps, in providing the kind of training and guidance Patrick gave him as a young man.

“Hopefully one day I’ll have my own school and produce young talent, but that’s a long way off, probably 15 years or more. In the mean time I’ll continue competing.”