Loreto Wexford becomes a Champion School of Sanctuary – ‘We welcome diversity, innovation and creativity’
Simon BourkeWexford People
The Loreto College has become the first school in Wexford town to be recognised as a Champion School of Sanctuary, an award which signifies its work in building an inclusive and equitable future for all global citizens. One of just 19 schools across the country to attain this status, the award came on foot of a series of initiatives carried out at the school to develop a culture of empathy, welcome and inclusion for all students.