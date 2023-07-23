Lord Leroy’s Wexford fundraiser makes more than €3,000 for WSPCA

At the Lord Leroy WSPCA Fundraiser in Bridge Rovers Soccer Pitch were Grainne Hayes with Stella and Karen Walsh with Cindy.

At the Lord Leroy WSPCA Fundraiser in Bridge Rovers Soccer Pitch were Elaine Casey with her dogs Turner and Hooch.

At the Lord Leroy WSPCA Fundraiser in Bridge Rovers Soccer Pitch were Sinead Ryan (event organiser) and Lisa Sheerhan with Hooch and Vinnie Van Go.

Over €3,000 has been raised for the Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) at the inaugural Lord Leroy fundraiser in Castlebridge. Organised by Sinead Ryan owner of dog boarding service Lord Leroy’s Lodge, the event saw more than 20 doggy vendors from all over the country arrive at Bridge Rovers FC pitches for a day which featured puppy training, a dog show, and musical performances from local talents Rachel Grace, Colm Lindsay, and Amy Shinners.

Estimating that more than 150 people attended, and just as many dogs, Sinead said the intention was to run the event on an annual basis.

"We raised €3,266.50m because we don’t have a doggy-day themed event in the county it attracted a lot of interest, we’re hoping it will become an annual, and become bigger and better each year.”

Officially opened by Councillor George Lawlor, the event also represented an opportunity for dog owners to connect and introduce their pets to one another. And Sinead was keen to pay tribute to everyone who helped make the day such a success. “I really want to thank all the vendors for their support, the musicians for helping to create a really good atmosphere, and all those who attended and helped with the organising.”

Facing stiff competition, rescue pup Merlin won the dog show with owner Felicia Black.