Look around the modern €750,000 home for sale in one of Wexford’s best-loved holiday spots

The four-bed home at Rosetown, Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford is listed for €750,000.

The striking modern four-bed home at Rosetown, Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford is listed for €750,000.

Rosslare Strand is described as “one of the most sought after addresses in Co Wexford” in Keane Auctioneers listing for an imposing four-bed, three-bath property at Rosetown.

It’s certainly true to say that properties in the seaside village with its golden beaches and summertime resort vibe do tend to fetch a higher price than elsewhere in the county.

It’s with this in mind that an asking price of €750,000 has been placed on this property at Rosetown, Rosslare Strand. However, a glance at the photos will tell you that there's more to this property than just location, although its being walking distance to the beach is no bad thing.

A brand new build, it’s striking in appearance from the very outset. Upon entering the property, to your left is a light-filled open plan living/dining/kitchen area which features stunning sliding double doors and a vaulted ceiling.

The remainder of the ground floor features a TV room, an impressively functional laundry room, a bathroom and bedroom.

Up the solid oak stairs, you’ll find three double bedrooms (main en-suite) and a shower room.

The exterior is also impressively finished including 20mm porcelain tiles as footpaths and two different patio areas, both south-facing to enjoy the best of the sunny south-eastern weather.

The patio area, with glazed balustrades, situated off the living/kitchen area “in essence becomes an outdoor room” and would be the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or host visitors.

The entire site runs to approximately 0.32 acres and also has the benefit of a detached garage and a self-contained office/games room.

Functionality-wise, the property also has PV panels offering 8.7KW of electricity, a heat pump with heat recovery ventilation system and a tarmac driveway.

While the price point of three quarters of a million won’t suit everyone, the high quality finish and what Keane Auctioneers describes as “one of the best addresses in Wexford” might just be enough to tempt those of the required means.

For more information on this property or to arrange a viewing, contact Keane Auctioneers in Wexford.