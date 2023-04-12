Around the Districts: Rosslare Harbour to Taghmon-Camross

Holly Rossiter, Niamh Bolger and Dara McKenny at the launch of the Wexford Light Opera Society's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" in La Vista Cafe & Restaurant in the National Opera House.

St Marys GAA

Lotto - Numbers for week ending 4th April were 2, 12, 22 and 24. There was no Jackpot Winner. Congratulations to our 2 Match 3 Winners Diane O’Neill and Karl Lambert.The next draw will take place on Tuesday 11th April with a Jackpot of €8,600. We are asking ALL families to purchase a weekly lotto ticket to help with the day to day running of the club and fund the new floodlights which we have secured with a sports capital grant. This new development will benefit all members of our Members.

Congratulations to Sophie Ferguson and to Mekdes Hart both of whom were selected for the U14 Camogie County Panel this year. Two rising stars who we all look forward to watching over the coming years. Well done girls.

Rosslare Hbr Community Resource Centre

Happy Easter from Sue and Katie in the Community Resource Centre. Don’t forget to call in and get help with office work, occupy one of our lovely work spaces and avail of computer/wifi and printer for a very reasonable contribution or choose a book from our library for a small donation. Lots happening in the Rosslare Hbr Community Resource Centre. Call us on 0851969430 or email on rhkcrc@gmail.com for further information.

KRH Tops Concert

A great night of music and song is promised on Thursday 11th May at 7.30 pm in St Patricks Church, Rosslare Hbr. Guests include Tony Carty, Bride Street Folk Group, Michael Troy and the Chordiality Choir.

Tickets available by contacting Bernie on 087 7051733 or on the night at the door. The concert will support the work of the Rosslare Hbr Kilrane Environment Group and the fantastic work they continue to do around our villages. A date not to be missed!!

Ballycogley Players

Following on from our successful multi-award winning run of The Red Iron by Jim Nolan on the full-length drama circuit, in the ‘open’ section, we are delighted to announce 3 final performances:

Friday April 14th - Our Lady’s Island Community Centre. Tickets €10 available on the door.

Saturday April 22nd - St. Mary’s Hall Fethard. Tickets €10 available on the door.

Sunday April 23rd - National Opera House Wexford with proceeds in aid of The Irish Kidney Association and Wexford Marine Watch. Tickets €15 available from www.nationaloperahouse.ie or by contacting the box office on 053 912 2144.

Finally the group would like to wish Wexford Drama Group, Kilmuckridge Drama Group and Wayside Players Blackwater all the very best in their upcoming All-Ireland Finals.

RNLI news

Rosslare Hbr RNLI fundraisers would like to thank all those who contributed to the coffee morning which took place last Tuesday, 4th April. A great turnout from the local community. A special thanks to Murphy’s SuperValu for their generous donations of cakes and goodies and also to the Dock Boutique Hotel for the use of their facilities.

St Pauls A.C.

Great news from the recent National Indoor Juvenile Championships in Athlone. Artem Kelly finished in 2nd place in the U15 Long Jump with 5.28 m. Artem also competed in the U15 Shot Put. Congratulations Artem!

ROSSLARE STRAND

Community Centre

Membership 2023 – Take your membership out during the Easter holiday and have unlimited access to tennis courts, crazy golf, track and playground facilities till the end of the year. A bargain at only €120. Joining couldn’t be easier – call in to the centre to complete an application, give us a call at 053 9132202 or apply online via rosslareholidayresort.ie.

Little Steps – The group meet every Thursday between 9.30 and 11 – it’s a lovely opportunity to meet other parents/carers and little ones under four in a warm friendly atmosphere. Easter Egg Hunt on April 6. Refreshments provided – a voluntary donation of €2 is appreciated though not obligatory.

Rosslare Men’s Shed – The group meet on Mondays. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community centre – New members are always welcome. For further information please contact Ray at 086 2577603 or Jim at 087 6815029.

Rosslare Tennis Club meet every Friday morning at the centre at 10 a.m. New members always welcome.

Rosslare Women’s Shed meet every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the community centre – new members are welcome.

Rosslare Youth Club

The club meets every Friday evening at the centre (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Suitable for all secondary school age groups. Contact rosslareyouthclub@gmail.com.

Yoga/Pilates

Hatha yoga classes are held on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 8.30 a.m. – call Sharon at 086 1943527 for info. Or join Theresa’s Pilates class at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings at the centre. Please bring mat and water bottle to all classes.

Active Retirement Association

A good day was had by all who travelled on our recent outings to Dublin Castle and the Custom House and enjoyed an excellent meal in the Ashdown Park Hotel on the return journey.

Later this month we travel to Avondale Beyond the Trees, when we have a full bus. We are joined by our friends from Clonard ARA, a three course lunch is arranged in Avondale so all we need now is a bright sunny day! In May a number of us will travel to the Cotswolds for a five night stay taking in Oxford, Bath, Windsor Castle and a steam train ride through Gloucestershire and Warwickshire stopping at small towns and villages along the way. Also in May we will have afternoon tea in Coast Hotel. In June we plan to go to Mount Congreve in Waterford where we’ll have a guided tour of the gardens plus a meal on the return journey.

In September we have a five night stay in the Castlecourt Hotel in Westport. Five nights b&b plus four evening meals and entertainment each night and two day tours out at a cost of €389pps or €25 per night single supplement. This holiday is open to non members, every one welcome.

Further outings will be arranged but are not yet finalised. Our weekly coffee mornings continue each Tuesday at 10.30am on Coast Hotel, we are delighted to have a good few new members joining us this year. Non members are welcome to join us any Tuesday. For further details on any of the above call 086 1917190 or talk to any committee member

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Church News

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s National School

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our journal, any queries re Taghmon History Society please call Kay Doyle, secretary, 087 2680273.

Camross Hall News

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Theresa and the Stars will provide the music and song for the May dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, May 5. Adm. €10 including the tea.

ICA Has Got Talent – This annual competition will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

St Fintan’s NS

St Fintan’s NS are now taking enrolments for the 2023/2024 school year. Please visit the school website taghmonns.com or contact the office at 053 9134219 for enrolment forms.

Camross ICA

Congratulations to Dympna Kelly on her national achievement in the ICA final of Simnel Cake competition sponsored by Gempack. Dympna, representing Wexford, secured third place out of 23 entries at the final in An Grianan on Monday the third last.

Well done, Dympna. The guild’s AGM was held on Monday, April 3, report in next week’s notes.

ICA Has Got Talent: This annual competition will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Taghmon Golf Society

Results from Enniscorthy: 1st Jim McGee, 40 points; 2nd Seán Sexton, 39 points; 3rd Eamonn Roche, 37 points. Cat 1: Wesley Ruttle, 35 points. Cat 2: David Curtin, 37 points. Cat 3: Brendan Doyle, 35 points. Front 9: Joseph Doyle, 20 points. Back 9: Paddy Kearney, 19 points. Nearest Pin: Wesley Ruttle. 2 club: Joseph Doyle and John Goff. Visitor: Seanie O’Leary.

Well done to all winners. Next outing is on April 15 to Gowran Park. Thanks to Enniscorthy Golf Club for their hospitality.

TAG News

Bingo every Tuesday night TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at 7 p.m. starts at 7.30 p.m.

Hidden Treasures Charity shop TAG Centre Taghmon open Mon – Thursday 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. All donations are kindly welcome. Why not come in and have a browse.

Bookings can now be made for the TAG Digital Hub on the Connected Hubs website at.

connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/4346.

Call into the TAG office also for information and viewing of the hubs.

Your Correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.