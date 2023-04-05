Around the Districts: Rosslare Harbour to Taghmon-Camross

Michael Healy and Willie Ennis at the party for volunteers with Rosslare Harbour Friends of Ukraine in The Dock Boutique Hotel.

St Mary’s GAA Lotto

Lotto numbers for week ending 28th March were 1, 2, 14 and 32. There was no Jackpot Winner. Congratulations to our Match 3 Winner David McDonnell. The next draw will take place on Tuesday 4th April with a Jackpot of €8,450.

We are asking all families to purchase a weekly lotto ticket to help with the day to day running of the club and fund the new floodlights which we have secured with a sports capital grant. This new development will benefit all members of our members.

Rosslare Hbr Community Resource Centre

Let us help you with typing, printing, finding your way around forms or assisting you with any queries you may have around driving licences, passports and other queries or information you may need access to. A safe place and we are here to help!! Call us on 0851969430 or email on rhkcrc@gmail.com for further information.

RNLI news

Our Lifeboat was tasked on Sunday 26th March to go to the assistance of a fishing vessel with 5 persons on board whose propeller had become fouled. The lifeboat crew were Coxswain Keith Miller, Mechanic Keith Morris and Crew David McCusker, Eoghan Quirke, Paul McCormack, Andrew Ironside and Mitch Hewitt. The vessel was safely towed to Rosslare Europort and the operation ended at 2.30 am on 27th March.

The lifeboat undertook a passage to Dun Laoghaire last Thursday for a routine maintenance haul out. The crew who travelled were Keith Miller, Michael Nicholas, Sean Cullen, Andrew Ironside and Paul McCormack.

Rosslare Hbr/Kilrane Environment Group

Researchers from Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin are recruiting volunteers for a project which aims to increase the reporting of landslides on Ireland’s east coast.

The ACCOMPLISH Project is looking for local people to provide better reporting of landslides when they occur. This data will be used to improve the management of the coast as it is impacted by climate change.

For further information you can email accomplish.project@gmail.com or log on to www.accomplishproject.ie

ROSSLARE STRAND

Community Centre

Membership 2023 – Take your membership out during the Easter holiday and have unlimited access to tennis courts, crazy golf, track and playground facilities till the end of the year. A bargain at only €120. Joining couldn’t be easier – call in to the centre to complete an application, give us a call at 053 9132202 or apply online via rosslareholidayresort.ie.

We have a variety of camps and events over the school holidays – check out details below or visit rosslareholidayresort.ie/camps to book.

Surf Shack Easter Camps – Surf Shack Ireland are running Surf Camp at Rosslare Strand on April 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 with sessions at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. These classes book up really quickly ; or more information and to book, contact Jack.

Tim Murphy via the link Rosslare Surf Camps, Surfing Lessons and Paddleboarding.

Easter Tennis Camps – Emil’s popular Tennis Camp is now booking; classes will be held each morning between April 3 to April 6 and April 11 to April 14. To book, contact email at 085 7239738 or at emiltenniscoach@gmail.com.

Ola. Easter Spanish Camp is packed with fun and exciting activities that your children will love, from Easter egg hunt and crafts to outdoor games and more. Experienced instructors will lead games, songs, and other activities to help your kids develop their language skills while having fun. No need to worry about prior Spanish language knowledge. Our Easter camp is designed to be fun and engaging for kids of all language backgrounds. Fifth/sixth and April 11/12 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To book your child’s place contact Ernesto at 089 4061606.

Nutty Scientists Easter Camp – The ‘Nutties’ will be holding an Easter Camp at Rosslare Community Centre on 11th – April 14 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). For more information and to book your place, contac wexford@nuttyscientists.com or call 087 9116117.

Little Steps – The group meet every Thursday between 9.30 and 11 – it’s a lovely opportunity to meet other parents/carers and little ones under four in a warm friendly atmosphere. Easter Egg Hunt on April 6. Refreshments provided – a voluntary donation of €2 is appreciated tho not obligatory.

Rosslare Men’s Shed – The group meet on Mondays. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community centre – New members are always welcome. For further information please contact Ray at 086 2577603 or Jim at 087 6815029.

Rosslare Tennis Club meet every Friday morning at the centre at 10 a.m. New members always welcome.

Rosslare Women’s Shed meet every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the community centre – new members are welcome.

Rosslare Tea Rooms situated in our Access for all garden, serves delicious treats with your favourite coffee or tea. An ideal spot to get together for a cosy chat. Open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and throughout the Easter holiday from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call in today and collect your Loyalty Card – buy nine x drinks and claim your 10th for free. We now have branded travel cups and water bottles on sale for those on the go.

Rosslare Youth Club

The club meets every Friday evening at the centre (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Suitable for all secondary school age groups. Contact rosslareyouthclub@gmail.com.

Yoga/Pilates

Hatha yoga classes are held on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 8.30 a.m. – call Sharon at 086 1943527 for info. Or join Theresa’s Pilates class at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings at the centre. Please bring mat and water bottle to all classes.

Active Retirement Association

For members who haven’t been to a meeting or coffee morning, the following are the outings arranged so far for this year. In April, we have arranged a trip to Avondale house and trees walk.

In May we have some members travelling to the Cotswold district for a five night stay in Cheltenham. The holiday includes day trips to Oxford, Windsor Castle, and Stratford on Avon. In June we go to Mount Congreve Gardens.

No meetings or outings in July or August though we do continue to meet for coffee each Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. in Coast Hotel. In September we have a holiday in the Castlecourt Hotel in Westport for five nights and in October some members are travelling to Malta for a four night short break.

We are delighted to have a good few new members join us this year and we would be delighted to welcome any more who may be interested in joining us any Tuesday for coffee and a chat.

If anyone would like further information on any of the above trips please ring 086 1917190 or talk to any committee member.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Church News

Caroreigh parish council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 5, in Old School at 8 p.m.

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s National School

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our journal, any queries re Taghmon History Society please call Kay Doyle, secretary, 087 2680273.

Camross Hall News

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Peter Burke will provide the music and song for the April dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 7. Adm. €10 including the tea.

Drama – Wexford Drama Group will stage their award winning play ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller in Camross Hall on Easter Sunday night, April 9, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets €12, can be purchased on the door. The group have been very successful on the drama circuit and so look forward to competing in the all-Ireland Finals in the open section in the Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, between April 27 and May 5.

ICA Has Got Talent – This annual competition will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

GAA notes

Games are underway again across various age groups. Our adult football team continue their campaign with hurling game against Fethard on Saturday at 6.30 and a football game against St Fintans next Monday. Both games are at home. Our minor hurlers play at home against St Mary’s Rosslare next Sunday at 10.30am. All support is welcome.

The club would welcome assistance from anyone in the parish willing to help out with a Finance Committee or with Green Clubs Committee. The Green clubs committee can cover Transport, Waste, Biodiversity, Water and Energy. If you have an interest in any of these areas please let us know. Please contact Tom Banville or George Hussey if you would like to assist with either initiative.

Finally the club has announced that it is to hold a Golf Classic in Rosslare GC on Friday May 26th. You can book a tee time for a fourball online (€200 including a meal for all players) or individual players (€50) using our Klubfunder account or by calling Tom Banville on 087 6796857.Similarly go to he Klubfunder page or call Tom if your business would like to sponsor a tee or green for the event which costs only €50. Specific tee times can now be booked by calling Tom at the number above. Bookings are going very well so please dont delay contacting Tom if you’d like to take part or sponsor the event.

St Fintan’s NS

St Fintan’s NS are now taking enrolments for the 2023/2024 school year. Please visit the school website taghmonns.com or contact the office at 053 9134219 for enrolment forms.

Taghmon United AFC

Congratulations to Jack Dunne, this week’s winner of €322. Thank you everyone for your continued support.

Camross ICA

TAG News

Bingo every Tuesday night TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at 7 p.m. starts at 7.30 p.m.

Hidden Treasures Charity shop TAG Centre Taghmon open Mon – Thur 9am-430 p.m. Friday 9 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. All donations are kindly welcome. Why not come in and have a browse.

Bookings can now be made for the TAG Digital Hub on the Connected Hubs website at connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/4346.

Call into the TAG office also for information and viewing of the hubs.

Your Correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.