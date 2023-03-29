Around the Districts: Rosslare Harbour to Taghmon-Camross

Kelly Roche, Dara O'Leary and Pauline Martin at the Wexford Women's Network and PricewaterhouseCoopers event for International Women's Day in Greenacres.

St Marys GAA Lotto

Lotto numbers for week ending 14th March were 5, 8, 26 and 30. There was no Jackpot Winner. Congratulations to our 2 Match 3 Wi=F1ees–Oran Dunne and Sean Sinnott. The next draw will take place on Tuesday 28th March with a Jackpot of €8,300.

We are asking ALL families to purchase a weekly lotto ticket to help with the day to day running of the club and fund the new floodlights which we have secured with a sports capital grant. This new development will benefit all members of our Members.

Community Resource Centre

Are you a college student or somebody working from home who finds it hard to concentrate?! Rosslare Harbour Community Resource Centre have desks in a quiet environment that just might help you out.

Call us on 0851969430 or email on rhkcrc@gmail.com for further information.

M11 Oilgate to Rosslare

Ground investigations and on site works are due to commence in the coming weeks as plans for the eagerly anticipated continuation of the M11 motorway from Oilgate to Rosslare Harbour. The overall design is nearing completion but discussions with landowners will now take place before these plans can be finalised.

RHAC

Congratulations to the Rosslare Harbour Accommodation Centre who opened their doors 3 years ago. Staff and support and love from the local community have ensured that the centre is a safe and happy place for its many residents over the years.

ROSSLARE STRAND

Meeting

Calling all volunteers who would like to make Rosslare a cleaner, greener and more attractive village. We will be holding a meeting/social gathering at Rosslare Community Centre on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. to discuss how best we can achieve this through a volunteer programme. Why not come along to discuss plans and ways to get involved – light refreshments will be provided.

Community and Sports Centre

Membership 2023 – Now that the longer evenings are officially with us, and the Easter holidays not far away, why not consider a family membership at Rosslare Community and Sports Centre to make the best of the lengthening days. €120 per family gives unlimited access to tennis courts, bowling green, crazy golf, running track and playground facilities to parents, children and a set of grandparents till December 2023. Joining couldn’t be easier – call in to the centre to complete an application, give us a call at 053 9132202 or apply online via rosslareholidayresort.ie.

Rosslare Men’s Shed – The group meet on Mondays. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community centre – New members are always welcome. For further information please contact Ray at 086 2577603 or Jim at 087 6815029.

Rosslare Women’s Shed meet every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the community centre – new members are welcome

Rosslare Youth Club – The club meets every Friday evening at the centre (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Suitable for all secondary school age groups. Contact rosslareyouthclub@gmail.com.

Little Steps – The group meet every Thursday between 9.30 and 11 – it’s a lovely opportunity to meet other parents/carers and little ones under four in a warm friendly atmosphere. Easter Egg Hunt on April 6. Refreshments provided – a voluntary donation of €2 is appreciated tho not obligatory.

Yoga/Pilates - Hatha yoga classes are held on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 8.30 a.m. – call Sharon at 086 1943527 for info.

Or join Theresa’s Pilates class at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings at the centre. Please bring mat and water bottle to all classes.

Rosslare Tennis Club meet every Friday morning at the centre at 10 a.m. New members always welcome.

Rosslare Tea Rooms situated in our Access for all garden, serves delicious treats with your favourite coffee or tea. An ideal spot to get together for a cosy chat. Open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and over the Easter holiday weekend from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call in today and collect your Loyalty Card – buy nine x drinks and claim your 10th for free. We now have branded travel cups and water bottles on sale for those on the go.

Surf Shack Easter Camps

Surf Shack Ireland are running Surf Camp at Rosslare Strand on 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, and April 14 with sessions at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. These classes book up really quickly ; or more information and to book, contact Jack.

Tim Murphy via the link Rosslare Surf Camps, Surfing Lessons and Paddleboarding.

Easter Tennis Camps

Emil’s popular Tennis Camp is now booking; classes will be held each morning between third-6th and 11th – April 14. To book, contact email at 085 7239738 or at emiltenniscoach@gmail.com.

Nutty Scientists Easter Camp

The ‘Nutties’ will be holding an Easter Camp at Rosslare Community Centre on 11th – April 14 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). For more information and to book your place, contac wexford@nuttyscientists.com or call 087 9116117.

Easter Tennis Camp

Emil will be running a kids’ tennis camp to suit all age ranges over the school holidays. Please contact him direct at 085 7239738 or emiltenniscoach@gmail.com.

Active Retirement Association

For members who haven’t been to a meeting or coffee morning, the following are the outings arranged so far for this year. In April, we have arranged a trip to Avondale house and trees walk.

In May we have some members travelling to the Cotswold district for a five night stay in Cheltenham. The holiday includes day trips to Oxford, Windsor Castle, and Stratford on Avon. In June we go to Mount Congreve Gardens.

No meetings or outings in July or August though we do continue to meet for coffee each Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. in Coast Hotel. In September we have a holiday in the Castlecourt Hotel in Westport for five nights and in October some members are travelling to Malta for a four night short break.

We are delighted to have a good few new members join us this year and we would be delighted to welcome any more who may be interested in joining us any Tuesday for coffee and a chat. If anyone would like further information on any of the above trips please ring 086 1917190 or talk to any committee member.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Church News

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s National School

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our journal, any queries re Taghmon History Society please call Kay Doyle, secretary, 087 2680273.

Camross Hall news

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Peter Burke will provide the music and song for the April dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 7. Adm. €10 including the tea.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

Wexford Drama Group

Wexford Drama Group will give a pre-all-Ireland performance of their award winning play ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller in Camross Hall on Easter Sunday night, April 9, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the door for €12.

The group have been very successful on the Drama circuit and so look forward to participating in the all-Ireland finals in Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, between April 27 and May 5.

ICA Has Got Talent

The annual ‘ICA Has Got Talent’ competition will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Details of the competition are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including a cup of tea, there will also be a raffle.

GAA club news

Registrations for 2023 for players and members is open and all players and mentors must be registered. There are no increases in membership fees this year and it would be greatly appreciated if any members not already registered could go to Foireann and update their membership as soon as possible.

Games are under way again across various age groups. Our adult football team continue their campaign against St Mary’s Maudlintown next weekend (fixture tbc – please check social media later this week). Our minor hurlers play away to OLI/St Fintan’s next Sunday at 10.30 a.m. All support is welcome.

Finally the club has announced that it is to hold a golf classic in Rosslare GC on Friday, May 26, You can book a tee time for a fourball online (€200 including a meal for all players) or individual players (€50) using our Klubfunder account or by calling Tom Banville at 087 6796857. Similarly go to he Klubfunder page or call Tom if your business would like to sponsor a tee or green for the event which costs only €50. Specific tee times can now be booked by calling Tom at the number above.

St Fintan’s NS

St Fintan’s NS are now taking enrolments for the 2023/2024 school year. Please visit the school website taghmonns.com or contact the office at 053 9134219 for enrolment forms.

Taghmon United AFC

Congratulations to Maurice Whitty, this week’s winner of €334. Thank you everyone for your continued support.

Taghmon ICA

Taghmon ICA held its meeting on March 15 president Eithne Magee opened the meeting, sympathy was extended to the Murphy family Growtown on their recent bereavement.

The guild table quiz team Josephine Grennan, Carol Gray and Joan Bell were congratulated on coming second in the Federation table quiz in Oylegate.

Eithne also commended Chris and Meabh Whitty on entering the Federation Cross-stitch competition also Joan Bell for entering the Gempac Simnel cake competition. Rota for Daffodil day on March 24 was also organised.

Next Federation meeting on April 24, competition; Flower arrangement in glass jug. Next guild meeting, will be our AGM, to be held on April 19 at 7.30, all members please attend. Competition; Spring photo.

Guest speaker Eimear Bell, physiotherapist, sound meditation practitioner, gave us an introduction to Somatic/Conscious movement, this helps us to connect our mind to deliberate movement and works by helping to release stress or tension from the body, also a mindful experience. It was a really enjoyable and relaxing way to conclude our meeting.

The meeting concluded with a cup of tea served by Kathleen Murray. Raffle; won by Carol Gray. Competition; Sprig of shamrock won by Helen Power.

TAG news

Bingo every Tuesday night TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at 7 p.m. bingo starts 7.30 p.m.

Sound Bath Meditation Classes continue on Mondays at 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Cost €10.for more information contact Eimear Bell 087 – 9956382.

Bookings can now be made for the TAG Digital Hub on the Connected Hubs website at. connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/4346.

Call into the TAG office also for information and viewing of the hubs.

Your correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.