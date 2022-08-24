Around the Districts: Rosslare Harbour to Taghmon-Camross

Kathleen Murray and Eithne MaGee from Taghmon at the Ros Tapestry open day at Margaret Fitzpatrick's garden in Ballylane, New Ross.

ROSSLARE HARBOUR

Community Resource Centre.

The local Resource Centre is open five days a week and are here to help with typing, printing, photocopying, scanning, laminating, shredding and much much more. We are here to support the local community and look forward to welcoming you to the centre. We can give you a few tips and assist you with improving your computer skills. Pop in and say hello or phone us at 085 196930 to see if we can help.

Maritime Centre

This wonderful museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum houses a fine collection of maritime artefacts and photographs. It also hosts regular exhibitions and events that are of interest both nationally and indeed internationally. Log on to their FB page for further information.

Congratulations

The Garden Café in Rosslare Harbour is celebrating two years in business. A great local facility that we all enjoy and best of luck to Vivienne and her team for continued success in the future.

KRH Family Fun Day

The rain did try to ruin the day on Sunday but didn’t succeed. Thank you to Bernie Mullen and her fantastic team of volunteers who braved the elements and made it a very worthwhile and fun event for the community. KRH definitely putting community first.

Surprise visitor

It was lovely to see the ‘World Voyager’ pay a visit to Rosslare Europort over the weekend. A premium, small luxury ship accommodating 200 passengers, the World Voyager was designed for operations in the polar regions (Artic and Antarctica. The ship is currently on a 17-day round trip of the British Isles and Ireland. The arrival and departure of this cruise ship was the subject of great interest for many and lots of photographs were taken.

Environment Group

The prize winners in our draw at the KRH Family Fun Day were: First Willow Walsh (Bench), second Lily Mae Walsh ((Fairy House) and third Ronan Hill (Bird Box). The group would like to thank all those supporting our raffle and a massive thank you to the individuals that made the prizes for us. We would also like to thank all those that purchased items from our stall during the day. Your support was very much appreciated.

Reminder: A WEEE (Waste Electric and Electronic Equipment) cage only for small Household electrical goods and containers for the recycling of fluorescent tubes and batteries is situated at the back of the Railway Social Club. It is open on Saturday Mornings between 10.00 and 11.30 a.m., weather permitting.

The Group’s activities can be monitored on their Facebook page ‘Rosslare Harbour-Kilrane Environment Group’

ROSSLARE STRAND

Rosslare Community Centre

Not long now before the school uniforms, books and bags will be needed. Why not make the best of the last few days of the holidays with a day trip to Rosslare. The sun is still shining and the centre is open till 9 p.m. each evening offering tennis, crazy golf, playground facilities and running track.

Our Tea Room is open every day till 5 p.m. offering a wide range of speciality coffee and mouth-watering treats from local suppliers. Enjoy your treats in the lovingly tended gardens, now coming into their autumn glory.

Charity Boutique

Call in to New 2 You Charity Boutique for a bargain before our autumn/Winters restocking begins. We hold a wide range of styles and sizes, with new pieces available every day. Lots of accessories and decorative bric-à-brac always in stock. We are currently open every day from 10.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge Club

Rosslare Bridge Club meet twice weekly at Coast Hotel – on Mondays from 10.30 to 12.30 and Thursdays from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The club welcomes players of all levels, and is open to visitors to the area during their stay. For more information please contact Mary O’Connor at 086 3857679 or 053 9132508.

Active Retirement Association

Our meetings are now suspended for July and August but the coffee mornings continue each week at 10.30 a.m. in Coast Hotel.

Our outing in September is to Spike Island in Cork Harbour on September 8 with a meal in Lawlor’s Hotel in Dungarvan on the return journey.

A good few of our members will travel to Killarney on September 26 for a four night stay B&B and evening meal, night entertainment and day tours out, all included for €359 pps.

For information on any of the above contact any member of the committee.

In the meantime why not join our coffee mornings every Tuesday for members and potential new members, all welcome.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Caroreigh Church news

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

Camross Hall news

dance – We are dancing to Michael Collins in Camross Hall on Friday, September 2, from 9.30 p.m. to midnight. Admission €10 including tea.

Dates for your Diary: October 2 Dancing to Checkers.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details or Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

Taghmon History Society

We are currently working on our 2023 Calendar and would love to see your old photographs, these gems are often hidden in a suitcase, in the attic or under the bed, it’s time to dust them off and have a look back through the lens of time. We would love to scan them and return them to you immediately. If you can locate any, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com or any member of the committee.

We are also working on a unique, special edition Photo Book, with the photos from the last 20 Calendars included. If any business in the area would be interested in being part of this celebratory keepsake edition, in the form of an advert, please contact Kay Doyle, 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.

Taghmon United

Congratulations to this week’s winner of split-the-pot Jo Williams, who won €344. Thank you to everyone who supports our split-the-pot, your support is greatly appreciated.

Taghmon-Camross GAA

Our under-13s footballers play OLI/St Fintan’s in our Lady’s Island next Monday night at 7 p.m. while the Intermediate Football championship will commence this Saturday, August 27, with a game against St Fintan’s in Oylegate at 4.15. The following weekend the lads play St Mary’s Maudlintown on Friday, September 2, in Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy. Our Junior B footballers play St James in Mersheen on Sunday evening at 4 p.m.

Keep an eye on social media for details of other games as they become available or any changes to fixtures. Your support is greatly appreciated by all our teams.

TAG news

bingo every Tuesday evening in TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at seven.pm start at 7.30 p.m. This week’s jackpot is €550.

Hidden Treasures charity shop now open every Tuesday and Wednesday 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. why not come in and have a browse.

Patron Dates

Friday, August 26, Mass in the St Fintan’s Church Taghmon at 7 p.m. followed by the blessing of the graves in St Mary’s and the Munnachán.

Sunday the 28th Mass in St Fintan’s Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please bring your own chair, as there is only a limited amount available, it would be greatly appreciated if the chairs in the graveyard are used by vulnerable persons only.

Your Correspondent for notes

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com Please do send in all notes, as we need to keep everyone informed.