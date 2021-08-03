PIERCESTOWN

Scout Group news

Piercestown Scout Group Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers had a great evening on Thursday last, July 22, at the Golf Football at Killiane Castle Driving Range, Thanks to Colin and Ann for all their help. Great night boys won, leaders lost.

The group will close for two weeks holidays on Thursday, July 29 (due to Holidays) and will re – open on August 19 at 6.30 p.m.

Registration night for 2021/2022 will take place on Thursday, August 26, at 6.30 p.m. New members welcome, we now have all four sections operating – Beavers 6-9 years, Cubs nine to 12 years, Scouts 12 to 15 years and Venturers 15 to 17 years. Looking forward to welcoming new members into our group and new leaders also. Six new members have joined in last couple of weeks.

The group is holding a fundraising event on Sunday, August 15, at 3.30 p.m. with an outdoor concert (weather permitting and within Health Guidelines on the day) featuring Wexford Folk Orchestra, singers, musicians and if you play an instrument do come along. Tea and Coffees available.

Entry €5 and children free. We encourage everyone to come along and support this fundraiser for our group due to being closed for over 12 months we had no income during this period.

Outdoor theatre

The Ballycogely Players presents a summer outdoor theatre festival at Piercestown scout hall on August 12 and 13 at 7.30 p.m. sharp nightly – tickets €10, contact 085 1510236 info.ballycogleplayers@gmail.com to book. Pre-booking is essential. Plays as follows. Thursday, August 12: Lockdown in Little Grimley by David Tristram and Lovers/Winners by Brian Friel. Friday, August 13: Give A Little Love by Alan Stockdill and Where Is Malibar by Liam Howard.

Wexford Ballads

Paddy Berry has reissued his two Ballad books out of circulation now for a generation. ‘Wexford Ballads’ and ‘More Wexford Ballads’. There are many local gems included as well as some historical stories relating to Wexford in singable verses. If you are looking for something to raise a tickle or learn the story of a local event of times past even set it to your own music you will find it in these Ballad Books. Contact Paddy Berry. email paddy@bawndevelopments.ie, ph 087 2591310.

Notes contact

Please forward notes for the paper to peadar.dempsey57@gmail.com.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Notes

If you have any news or information that you would like to submit in the weekly notes you can contact Rathangan Parish Hall at 051 577046 between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays or leave a message. Also you can email your notice to rathanganhall@gmail.com.

Wexford Ballads

Ballycogley Players

The Ballycogely Players are back. We present to you four plays done in outside theatre. ‘Where is this Malabar’ directed by Fintan Murphy, ‘Lockdown’ directed by Breda Hayes and Seán Carthy, ‘Give a little love’ directed by Breda Hayes and ‘Lovers winners’ directed by Breda Hayes and Annette Dupuy. Tickets are €10 each and pre-booking is essential.

The dates and contact numbers for booking are: Tomhaggard – July 28 and 29: 085 1506791. Our Lady's Island – August 4 and 5: 087 6733575. Piercestown – August 12 and 13: 085 1510236. We are so excited to see you in our audiences and keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

Mass times

In the absence of Fr Cahill there will be no Saturday evening Mass in Rathangan. Mass times are as follows.

Cleariestown: Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Rathangan: Sunday morning at 11 o’clock which will be streamed on the webcam at churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

We pray for Fr Cahill and wish him a speedy recovery.

Rathangan Cemetery

Due to limited space in the Cemetery the Parish Council has decided to cease the practice of pre-booking graves with immediate effect.

ROSSLARE STRAND

Rosslare Community and Sports Centre

The centre is a hive of activity, with tennis, crazy golf and bowling sessions available to book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday seven days a week. Our shop is now fully stocked, offering a range of hot and cold drinks, sweets, crisps and ice-creams. The ideal spot to stock up on your way to the beach.

Masks must be worn by all centre users, contact details are recorded, and Covid-compliant hygiene procedures are in place. Full protocol details for participation in all activities can be found on rosslareholidayreort.ie. We would ask all visitors to familiarise themselves with the protocols in place beforehand so as to avoid any misunderstandings on arrival. Copies of all protocols will be available in hard copy format at the centre reception area.

Emil’s Junior tennis camps cater for a range of age groups from five to 12 years. Classes run each weekday from till 1 p.m. For more detail, contact Emil direct at emiltenniscoach@gmail.com.

During the month of August, we will be hosting a number of camps including Bricks4Kidz, Nutty Scientists, Little Medical School, Emil’s Tennis Camp – and more. Full details of these can be found on our website rosslareholidayresort.ie, where you will also find dates, booking times and prices. There are limited spaces available for some of the later August dates so don’t delay.

If your little ones could benefit from an escape from the current anxieties, Alice’s Inner Smile Wellbeing workshops are ideal. The focus is on mindfulness and creative visualistion, Qi Gong body movement and yoga for young children. Inner Smile workshops take place on August 10/11 and on August 17/18 – limited places remain. Contact Alice at 085 8208902 for more information.

To reflect the period of closure and limits on facilities, we are offering reduced rates on our 2021 membership rates (valid till December 2021). Family membership is now available at only €60, and offers the family unlimited access to tennis, golf, bowling, track and playground facilities. Couples and single memberships are also on offer at hugely discounted rates – please contact us at 053 9132202 where staff will be happy to discuss the options available.

The kids’ Golf summer Camp at Rosslare Golf Club is running on various dates throughout July and August and is suitable for six- to 14-year-olds. For more information, contact Jamie at 053 9132032 or 087 9035596.

The annual Dip in the Nip takes place this year on August 15 with proceeds going towards the Hope Cancer Support Centre. The event takes place at a secret location known only to participants with no cameras/children in attendance. Sponsorship cards available for collection at the community centre. See Dip in the Nip Facebook page for more information.

Summer Draw – August 22: Win a signed Dublin GAA Jersey. Tickets €10 – available from the community centre. All proceeds in aid of Lighting for All Weather Sports facilities.

Charity Boutique

Drop in for a browse we have a wide range of ladies’ fashions, household items and interesting bric-à-brac.

On your visit, take a few minutes to enjoy the beauty of our Access for All garden, with its fresh new planting, and additional features including flowering arches and new hedging. An idea spot to sip your takeaway coffee and catch up with a friend.

Yoga

For any earlybirds out there who like to start the day with a stretch. Yoga with Sharon returns to the centre on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 8 a.m. weather permitting (outdoor class). For more information or to book a place for your mat, please call Sharon at 086 1943527.

Scoil Mhuire NS

We are now accepting enrolments for the 2021/2022 school year. You can email the school office requesting an enrolment form – scoilmhuirensrosslare@gmail.com, or you can download a form from our website – =82 scoilmhuirerosslare.ie.

Please return completed enrolment forms by post to School Office, Scoil Mhuire NS Rosslare, Rosslare, Co. Wexford, Y35 ED516 or by email scoilmhuirensrosslare@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

Rosslare Youth Club

The club is in urgent need of new leaders and committee members. If you have an interest in volunteering and could spare a few hours to work with the young people of Rosslare, please get in touch at 087 1334039 or send a PM to Facebook page (Rosslare Youth Club).

With the rolling out of the vaccine programme in full swing, we hope to re-start our Friday gatherings in September/October.