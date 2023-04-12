Around the Districts: Oylegate to Rathangan-Cleariestown

Taking part in the production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' at Oylegate Community Centre were Brendan Kavanagh (guard), Paul Darcy (Joseph) and Barry Dunne (guard).

GAA Past Players Reunion

Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA club are hosting a reunion for the 1963 senior hurling and camogie teams and for the officials of those teams, plus ALL hurlers of the 1950s and 1960s. Also included are the junior camogie team of 1987 and the other intermediate team of 1992 and the officials of those teams. An invitation is also extended to the club officers of the 50’s and 60’s.

This event will take place on April 16 in Oylegate Community Centre commencing at 6 p.m. for invited guests. Open to other past players, current players and supporters at 8 p.m.

Invitations are already circulated but if you have been overlooked, please contact Séamus Heffernan at 086 1542283. A great night is anticipated.

Baby and Toddler Group

Glenbrien Baby and Toddler Group meets every Tuesday during Primary School Term Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

This is an opportunity for young children and their carers (parents/grandparents/childminders) to meet. For more information contact Ana Egan at 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor at 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

Trócaire Donations – Please return your donations to the church this week. It would be greatly appreciated if coins could be converted to notes.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Adoration – Eucharistic Adoration takes place in the Prayer Room in Oylegate church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in Glenbrien church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.

Church Envelope Contributions 2023 – The Envelope Boxes for 2023 are available for collection in the church. To save on printing costs, the Boxes are issued to those who use them to make donations on a regular basis. If you do not use the envelopes, you are encouraged to make a donation to the church fund by making an annual cheque or cash donation or through a bank account, Account Name: Oylegate Parish Church. Bank: Bank of Ireland, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy. IBAN: IE44 BOFI 906566 24140788. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

Parish office Hours – Monday and Wednesday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Friday, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Glenbrien Church Faith community needs new volunteers – New Mass readers and ministers of the eucharist are needed for weekend Masses. If you can help, contact Rosemary Quirke, Von Breen or Fr Byrne.

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds – The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals. Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility. In general, proper regulations need to be put in place for all vehicles using the facility. Many are driving in the grounds at dangerous speeds. Some individuals are discarding litter from their vehicles which is doing nothing to enhance the overall appearance of the area. We should not have to continually clean-up other people’s litter who are availing of the facility for free.

PIERCESTOWN

Piercestown-Murrintown ARA

Annual Coach Tour: This will leave on June 19 for the Glasshouse Hotel in Sligo for 3 nights DBB and 2 days touring. Price €415 sharing and €35 SRS per night. There’s a few seats left and travel is with McGinley Coach Tours with Driver/Guide. Contact Ann on 0876677411 or call to the Club Meetings any Tuesday between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Deposit of €50 payable immediately and balance payable on April 27 at the latest.

Day Trip on Barrow Princess: Travelling New Ross to Waterford and return, on a Tuesday in May. Date and all details to be confirmed in next couple of weeks.

The Active Retired club are holding their annual Easter Monster Raffle on Easter Sunday morning at Londis Shop for easter baskets. Lines are €2 each or three for €5 – available from all club members and at the Londis too. Your support is very much appreciated. Great Easter Baskets as usual. Thank you to all our sponsors, and all the club members for their help in selling lines. Good luck to everyone.

Knockingall Org Community Centre

Board Member Donal O’Brien will be running on behalf of the board of management on May 6 at the Wexford Running Festival Marathon in Johnstown Castle to help raise funds for the community centre. All board members are selling lines to support Donal in this endeavour. 2.00 a line or three lines for 5.00. Your support is very much appreciated. Thank you to Wexford Timber Frame Co for sponsorship of race entry. Good luck Donal – keep practising.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Heritage Group news

The next meeting of Cleariestown Rathangan Heritage Group takes place on Thursday, 27th April at 8 p.m. in Cleariestown Community Centre. All are most welcome to attend.

1798–2023: 225th anniversary: The Heritage Group is planning to commemorate this event later in the year and is looking for anyone interested in helping out, participating or who has photographs of the pike group from 1998. Please contact Jacqui at 087 2219302 or clearrathheritage@gmail.com for further information.

Coffee Morning

A coffee morning in memory of Ann Long & Rena Grace will take place in Ballymitty Hall on 30th April from 10.30-2pm. Raffle on the day with all proceeds going to Wexford Hospice Home Care. All are welcome to attend.

Cuckoo’s Nest at the Opera House

St Anne’s GAA are delighted to announce that Cuckoo’ Nest will perform live in the National Opera House on Saturday 19th August, with all proceeds going towards the clubs. Tickets on sale from the National Opera House or through their web site www.nationaloperahouse.ie

Archery Classes

If you’re interested in taking up Archery or have done so in the past you will be delighted to hear that CúChulainn Archers are opening another club branch very soon based out of Rathangan Hall. The club is currently only taking people aged 14 and up for the course for now but please get in touch with them as they will be facilitating under that age as soon as equipment allows so if you wish you can be added to the clubs mailing list for that update. Please email cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com for more information.

Irish Dancing Classes

The Doyle Academy have commenced Irish Dancing classes on Saturdays in Rathangan Hall from midday to 1 p.m. Our classes are open to girls and boys aged 4+ at all levels, our classes are taught in a competitive and non competitive environment for more enquiries contact Lisa on 087 6389410 or view the facebook page Doyle Academy Wexford.

Hip hop dance classes

Next level dance school is back with hip hop dance classes in Rathangan hall Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., start back date is February 2, cost €7 per class pay-as-you-go. For more info contact Joelle at 087 9768864 or contact through our Facebook/Instagram at next level dance school.

School enrolment

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS for September 2023 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

Rathangan Hall – Hire of Chairs and Tables

If you have an event planned and require the hire of excellent high quality chairs and tables then Rathangan Hall has you covered. For further information on how Rathangan Hall can help you please call 051 577046 or contact us through our email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com.

McCalls Community Centre

Office and Hub Rental - If you’re looking for a great place to work in peace with excellent facilities on hand then look no further than McCalls Community Centre where you can hire an office desk or office space to suit your needs.

Genealogy service - If you are interested in discovering your family’s history in the parish then why not call down to Ciaran at the McCalls Community Centre who will be on hand to help you trace your roots. This is a free service available to all in the community. Opening hours 9.30-1.30 Monday to Friday.

Mass Times

Saturday: Cleariestown – 6 p.m.; Caroreigh – 8 p.m. Sunday: Trinity – 9 a.m.; Taghmon – 10.15 a.m.; Rathangan – 11.30 a.m. This ensures there is a vigil Mass and Sunday morning Mass in both parishes. No special Masses on Sundays for funerals.

The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

Community Employment

Community Employment application forms are available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com. Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown village.