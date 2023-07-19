Around the districts: Over the Water to Rosslare Strand

TEENAGE DISCO

St Ibar’s/Shelmalier camogie club will hold a summer Teenage Disco in Hollymount on Friday next, July 21, at 8.30 p.m. Online tickets available from ticketsource.eu.

SUMMER CAMP

Diary Date. Shelmalier GAA Clubs summer camp 2023 takes place from July 23 to Wednesday, August 2, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m at Hollymount GAA grounds.

GOLF CLASSIC

Curracloe AFC will hold their annual golf classic on Friday, August 18, at Wexford Golf Club. €200 entry for a team of four. For Tee times or Tee box sponsorship contact Gary at 086 3714925 or Richard at 086 6886889.

DEVELOPMENT LOTTO

Curracloe United lotto draw for Sunday, July 16, The numbers drawn were 17, 19, 21 and 27. There was no jackpot winner and one match-three winner, Joe Perris, Glenbough, who won €150. Next week’s jackpot stands at €5,750 and the draw will take place on July 23 at 8 p.m in the Tavern, Curracloe.

ANNUAL CASTLEBRIDGE SHOW

The annual Castlebridge Horticultural and Agricultural show will be held on Sunday, August 13, in Castlebridge community centre. As usual it is going to be a great day out for all the family with lots to see.

There will be a variety of stalls to browse, a bottle stall, ICA stand, bric – a – brac stall provided by a new business in the village, Wexford people helping people, a dog show, a raffle, pets corner, popcorn and candy floss, kids entertainment and a tea tent. There is also a kids fancy dress parade, the best dressed lady and best dressed gentleman and the glamorous granny competition which is judged from the attendance on the day. St Patrick’s Fife and Drum band will also be in attendance.

You can follow the show on Facebook and Instagram or follow the link sites.google.com/view/thecastlebridge show.

SCARECROW COMPETITION

As part of the Castlebridge Show this year, the committee have added a novelty section to the schedule. It’s make a Scarecrow, so if you have not started on your design, you better get moving. The class is open to adults and children alike and is sponsored by Reenard Farms with prizes and Rosettes for the top three entries of €100; €50 and €35 respectively.

ITEMS NEEDED

Keep news items coming in. Do you need to get some publicity for an event coming up, or have a new arrival in the family or engagement etc.

Send details to tworedcow@outlook.com or text to 086 1980775 by Sunday night or by Thursday night in the event of a bank holiday weekend.

PIERCESTOWN

PATRON

he patron will take place on Friday, August 4, at 7.30 p.m. in graveyard Knockingall Organisation Community Centre – Patron Night August 4. The board of management of Knockingall Org Community Centre are organising and hosting a cuppa and a Biscuit after the patron in Piercestown Cemetery on Friday, August 4, at the centre (opposite School). We invite everyone to come along and have a chat over a cuppa with friends and families. Donations for this will be given to graveyard Fund.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Rathangan Parish Journal

Advertising your business on the upcoming Rathangan Parish Journal.

By advertising in our parish journal, you will have the opportunity to reach a wide audience and promote your business to potential customers as well as clearly demonstrate your support for the local community. We have a range of affordable advertising options available, including full-page and half-page ads. To discuss about advertising in the parish journal please contact us at 051 577046 or rathanganhalll@gmail.com. Please note that the deadline for advertisements to be submitted is August 31.

Macfit PT and Fitness/Pilates and Massage with Nikki at Rathangan Hall.

Macfit PT and Fitness with pilates and Massage with Nikki are running a range of classes in Rathangan Hall. For information on timetable please check their Facebook page or call direct Brian: 086 1551315 or Nikki: 085 1193845.

Rathangan Patrons

Tuesday, August 15, Mass at 2 p.m. in the crossroads cemetery. Old cemetery Rathangan blessing of the graves and prayers at 1.30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16, Ambrosetown, blessing of the graves and prayers at 6 p.m. Duncormick church Mass followed by blessing of the graves and prayers at 6.30 p.m. Killag cemetery blessing of the graves and prayers at 7.45 p.m.

Kilcowan blessing of the graves and prayers at 8.15 p.m.

1798 Commemorations

Save the date: Friday the 11th – Sunday, August 13, Join our parish commemorations for a storytelling house, living history demonstrations, historical talks, photographic display, book stall, Mass, tree planting and wreath laying.

Can you help? Do you have any commemoration photos from 1998? Will you join us as a pikeman, woman or child? Calling musicians, singers, dancers, poets, jokers for our storytelling house. If you can help, please message us on Facebook (Clear

RathHeritage) or call Jacqui at 087 2219302.

Country Music Weekend

The Rathangan Country Fair, Country Music weekend takes place on Bank Holiday weekend August 5 and 6. Another exciting event which once again promises to have something for the entire family to enjoy. Final planning of the event is under way, but it promises to be a fun filled, country western weekend for all. Hip hop dance classes in Rathangan Hall: Next level dance school is back with hip hop dance classes in Rathangan hall Thursdays from five to six o’clock, start back date is February 2, €7 per class pay-as-you-go. For more info contact Joelle at 087 9768864 or contact through our Facebook/Instagram at next level dance school.

McCalls Community Centre Office and Hub Rental

If you’re looking for a great place to study or work in peace with excellent facilities on hand then look no further than McCalls Community Centre where you can hire an office desk or office space to suit your needs with top speed WiFi, printing etc. now available. Special rates for students and local enterprises. Apply to Annette Walsh 086 1257595.

Genealogy service at McCalls Community Centre

If you are interested in discovering your family’s history in the parish then why not call down to Conall at the McCalls Community Centre, who will be on hand to help you trace your roots. This is a free service available to all in the community.

Mass Times

Saturday

Cleariestown 6 p.m.

Caroreigh 8 p.m.

Sunday

Trinity 9 a.m.

Taghmon 10.15 a.m.

Rathangan 11.30 a.m.

This ensures there is a vigil Mass and Sunday morning Mass in both parishes. No special Masses on Sundays for funerals. Christmas, Easter, Holyday and holiday schedules will be worked out in due course. The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam.

ROSSLARE STRAND

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner is Michael Fennelly, who will receive a cheque for €155. Michael told us that he likes to support local community activities wherever he goes and as a visitor to Rosslare he came across our envelopes in the community and Sports Centre. Our next draw will take place on July 28. All proceeds are shared equally with St Mary’s Day-care centre, Cois Barry House, Christmas lights, The RDA and Lollitots.

RDA

If you have a couple of free hours during the week and you would like to help others then why not volunteer in our Community Information Hub which is open every day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so please drop in for a chat. Alternatively you can get us on face book or by email. You can raise issues, or make enquiries about volunteering or membership to help us with the many initiatives that we involve ourselves with. rosslaredevelopmentassociation@gmail.com.

Fun Family Quiz

Every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Coast Hotel doors open 7.30 p.m. no advanced booking, all proceeds to local community organisations. Top tip.,. bring children.

Membership 2023

With summer well and truly established, there couldn’t be a better time to take out your family membership, giving unlimited access to tennis courts, crazy golf, track and playground facilities till the end of the year. A bargain at only €120. Joining couldn’t be easier – call in to the centre to complete an application, give us a call at 053 9132202 or apply online via rosslareholidayresort.ie. We are now open seven days per week, till 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and till 5 p.m. at the weekends. From July 8, we will be open till 9 p.m. every day.

SummerFest 2023

A date for your summer diary. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, July 30, and promises a great day out for all the family, even the four legged members. Music by the brilliand Divine Invention, entertainment, art and craft stalls, delicious snacks sweet and savoury, kiddie rides, the annual Rosslare dog show – all on offer at Rosslare Community Centre. We currently have some stall spaces available – contact us on info@rosslarestrand.ie or call to the community centre.

Padel Courts now open

Our Padel courts are now open and available to book. Padel is growing in popularity at a phenomenal rate and we now have two courts right on your doorstep. The simplest way to book is to download the Playtomic app, register your details and book a court. You can now also book Tennis Courts and All Weather Pitch using the app. If you have any questions, please contact us on 9132202.

Summer 2023

We already haves a variety of camps and events in place for the summer school holidays and this week we welcome Shine Bright Theatre and Superstars camp, along with the FAI annual Soccer camp and Emil’s every popular Tennis Camp – check out details below or visit rosslareholidayresort.ie/camps to book. Please note ALL bookings must be made directly with the organisers.

There’s plenty of activity around the village too – the Surf Shack is open for business, offering surf and paddle board camps Contact 087 9154786 (10 p.m. to 5 p.m.) or book online at surfshackireland.com. Or why not get on your bikes and ride – Active Breaks offer a range of bikes for hire – and a post-cycle sauna to ease those muscles. Call them at 087 1844530 for more information or via email on info@activebreaks.ie. If you’d prefer a more leisurely activity, the local RDA are holding a Family Quiz night at Coast Hotel every Tuesday for the summer season.

Bingo

Our annual bingo evenings are up and running at Coast Hotel every Wednesday during July and August, with doors open at 7.30 for an 8 p.m. start. A fun-filled evening for all the family is guaranteed, with prizes galore, and of course the essential raffle. Hope to see you there.

Annual golf classic

The RCDA golf classic takes place on Friday, July 21 – entry at €160 per team of four. For tee times, contact Jim Hennessy on ja.hennessy@hotmail.com. Kindly sponsored by Kelly’s Resort Hotel.

Charity boutique

New two U Charity Boutique Now open seven days for the summer season. Always a bargain to be had, with stock changing on a daily basis. We are happy to accept donations of new/lightly worn clothing, bric-à-brac and jewellery. Donations to the community centre please.

Rosslare Tennis Club

Rosslare Tennis Club meet every Friday morning at the centre at 10 a.m. New members always welcome.

Yoga/pilates

Yoga/Pilates Hatha yoga classes continue during the summer months on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 8.30 a.m. (outside when weather permits) – call Sharon at 086 1943527 for info.

Or join Theresa’s Pilates class at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings at the centre. Please bring mat and water bottle to all classes.

Active Retirement Association

Meetings are suspended for July and August but our weekly coffee mornings continue each Tuesday in Coast Hotel at 10.30 a.m.

A great day out was enjoyed at Mount Congreve. Next outing will be the boat trip from Dunlaoghaire to Howth on August 10 and in September we look forward to our five night stay in Westport. Following that on October 17 we have Malta in our sights. Further dates after our next meeting in September. In the meantime, enjoy the summer.