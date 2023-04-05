Around the Districts: Over the Water to Rathangan-Cleariestown

Pedestrian safety meeting

Castlebridge Community Development Co-op committee wishes to thank the large attendance of residents who took part in the campaign meeting on Friday. Thanks are also extended to the five County Councillors who attended and listened to the community and shared strategies for bringing long-awaited safety improvements to the growing village. Updates are available on castlebridgewex facebook page.

Easter cards final

Results from Easter cards final played recently in Hotel Curracloe. The overall winners were Larry O’Shaughnessy and George Doran, and the runners-up were Angela Griffith and Mag Griffith, Cathal McNulty and Deckie Hearne, Sim Donohoe and Pat Curran.

Winners of the B final were Kenny Hearne and Eamon Lacey, and the runners-up were Mary J. Whelan and Blain Parnell, Murt Kelly and Seamus O’Leary. Cards will resume in October for Chrtismas turkeys.

Thanks to all who participated.

Bingo session

Recent winners of the bingo held in hotel Curracloe were Sinead Cullen (one line) Sharon Kelly (two lines) and Caroline Kenny (full house). Music and Bingo continues every Sunday night at 8 p.m. All are welcome.

Vintage Club news

A fundraising Vintage Road Run will take place next Sunday (Easter Sunday) April 9th. The event is being organised by the Over the Water Vintage Club.

Assembly will take place at Castlebridge community centre with registration from 11.30 a.m and the event getting underway at 12.30 p.m. All proceeds in aid of Castlebridge Church.

Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards and the organising committee would appreciate donations of home baking as well as help on the day.

Easter ceremonies

Easter Ceremonies in the Parish are as follows. Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lords Supper at 7 p.m in Castlebridge church and at 8 p.m in Screen church. The Lords Passion ceremony takes place on Good Friday at 3 p m in Curracloe church and at 7 p.m in Castlebridge church. The Easter Vigil Ceremonies on Holy Saturday take place in Curracloe church at 7.15 p.m and in Castlebridge church at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated in Curracloe church at 9.15 a.m; in Castlebridge church at 10.30 a.m and in Screen church at 11.30 a.m.

Split the Pot

Congratulations to the recent Curracloe national school Split the Pot winner, Mia O’Doherty, who won €114.

Development Lotto

Results of the Curracloe United Development Lotto draw for Sunday April 2nd. The numbers drawn were 6, 13,16 & 27.

The Jackpot winner of €3,250 was Sue Murphy, Ballyvaloo, and the seller was Donohoes P.O. There were 2 match 3 winners who each received €75 Jim Redmond, Ballina and Sean & Chris Keane, Ballyvaloo. Next week’s Jackpot stands at €2,000, and the draw takes place in The Curracloe Tavern on Sunday, April 9th at 8 p.m.

OYLEGATE

Monthly Parish Draw

The winners of the March parish draw were first. prize €200: Frankie Kehoe, second. – fifth. runner-up prizes of €50 each: Nick Hayden, Kevin O’Kane, Matt O’Connor and Alan Quigley. The April parish draw will take place on Sunday, April 30.

GAA Past Players Reunion

Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA club are hosting a reunion for the 1963 senior hurling and camogie teams and for the officials of those teams, plus ALL hurlers of the 1950s and 1960s. Also included are the junior camogie team of 1987 and the other intermediate team of 1992 and the officials of those teams. An invitation is also extended to the club officers of the 50’s and 60’s.

This event will take place on April 16 in Oylegate Community Centre commencing at 6 p.m. for invited guests. Open to other past players, current players and supporters at 8 p.m.

Invitations are already circulated but if you have been overlooked, please contact Séamus Heffernan at 086 1542283. A great night is anticipated.

ICA Notes

The next ICA meeting will take place on April 5 at 7.30 p.m. in the community centre, new members always welcome.

Church news

Holy Week Ceremonies – Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Suppe, Oylegate 7 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m. A Holy Hour of Adoration at the Altar of Repose follows Masses.

Good Friday: Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross Oylegate 3 p.m., Glenbrien 5 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Oylegate 6.30 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass Glenbrien 9.30 a.m., Oylegate: 10.30 a.m. (Salt will be blessed at Sunday Masses)

Trócaire Donations – Please return your donations to the church this week. It would be greatly appreciated if coins could be converted to notes.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, 13th, May at 11 a.m.

PIERCESTOWN

Piercestown-Murrintown ARA

Annual Coach Tour: This will leave on June 19 for the Glasshouse Hotel in Sligo for 3 nights DBB and 2 days touring. Price €415 sharing and €35 SRS per night. There’s a few seats left and travel is with McGinley Coach Tours with Driver/Guide. Contact Ann on 0876677411 or call to the Club Meetings any Tuesday between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Deposit of €50 payable immediately and balance payable on April 27 at the latest.

Day Trip on Barrow Princess: Travelling New Ross to Waterford and return on a Tuesday in May. Date and all details to be confirmed in next couple of weeks.

The Active Retired club are holding their annual Easter Monster Raffle on Easter Sunday morning at Londis Shop for easter baskets. Lines are €2 each or three for €5 – available from all club members and at the Londis too. Your support is very much appreciated. Great Easter Baskets as usual. Thank you to all our sponsors, and all the club members for their help in selling lines. Good luck to everyone.

Knockingall Org Community Centre.

Board Member Donal O’Brien will be running on behalf of the board of management on May 6 at the Wexford Running Festival Marathon in Johnstown Castle to help raise funds for the community centre. All board members are selling lines to support Donal in this endeavour. 2.00 a line or three lines for 5.00. Your support is very much appreciated. Thank you to Wexford Timber Frame Co for sponsorship of race entry. Good luck Donal – keep practising.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Slimming World

Introducing Slimming World’s newest group, opening on Wednesday 12th April at 7:30pm in Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre. If you would like to join and turn your dreams into reality we will do it together. Amazing support, easy plan and great fun guaranteed. Great offer on opening night, surprise and present, make sure to come with friend, because Group is where the magic happens. Get in touch on 0894401557

Heritage Group news

The next meeting of Cleariestown Rathangan Heritage Group takes place on Thursday, 27th April at 8 p.m. in Cleariestown Community Centre. All are most welcome to attend.

1798–2023: 225th anniversary: The Heritage Group is planning to commemorate this event later in the year and is looking for anyone interested in helping out, participating or who has photographs of the pike group from 1998. Please contact Jacqui at 087 2219302 or clearrathheritage@gmail.com for further information.

Cuckoo’s Nest at the Opera House

St Anne’s GAA are delighted to announce that Cuckoo’ Nest will perform live in the National Opera House on Saturday 19th August, with all proceeds going towards the clubs. Tickets on sale from the National Opera House or through their web site www.nationaloperahouse.ieA great night guaranteed!

Archery Classes

If you’re interested in taking up Archery or have done so in the past you will be delighted to hear that CúChulainn Archers are opening another club branch very soon based out of Rathangan Hall.

The club is currently only taking people aged 14 and up for the course for now but please get in touch with them as they will be facilitating under that age as soon as equipment allows so if you wish you can be added to the clubs mailing list for that update. Please email cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com for more information.

Irish Dancing Classes

The Doyle Academy have commenced Irish Dancing classes on Saturdays in Rathangan Hall from midday to 1 p.m. Our classes are open to girls and boys aged 4+ at all levels, our classes are taught in a competitive and non competitive environment for more enquiries contact Lisa on 087 6389410 or view the facebook page Doyle Academy Wexford.

Hip hop dance classes

Next level dance school is back with hip hop dance classes in Rathangan hall Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., start back date is February 2, cost €7 per class pay-as-you-go. For more info contact Joelle at 087 9768864 or contact through our Facebook/Instagram at next level dance school.

School enrolment

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS Rathangan for September 2023 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

Rathangan Hall – Hire of Chairs and Tables

If you have an event planned and require the hire of excellent high quality chairs and tables then Rathangan Hall has you covered. For further information on how Rathangan Hall can help you please call 051 577046 or contact us through our email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com.

McCalls Community Centre

Office and Hub Rental - If you’re looking for a great place to work in peace with excellent facilities on hand then look no further than McCalls Community Centre where you can hire an office desk or office space to suit your needs.

Genealogy service - If you are interested in discovering your family’s history in the parish then why not call down to Ciaran at the McCalls Community Centre who will be on hand to help you trace your roots. This is a free service available to all in the community. Opening hours 9.30-1.30 Monday to Friday.

Mass Times

Saturday: Cleariestown – 6 p.m.; Caroreigh – 8 p.m. Sunday: Trinity – 9 a.m.; Taghmon – 10.15 a.m.; Rathangan – 11.30 a.m.

The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

Community Employment

Community Employment application forms are available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com. Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown village.