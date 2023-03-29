Around the Districts: Over the Water to Rathangan-Cleariestown

David Sinnott, Mairead Sinnott, Fintan Murphy, Breda Hayes and Nick Hayes at the launch of the 59th Wexford Drama Festival in The Riverbank House Hotel.

Shelmalier GAA Lotto

Shelmalier GAA Lotto results for March 20th. The numbers drawn were 13, 21, 30 & 31.There was no jackpot winner and no match 3 winners and next weeks match 3 winners will share €400, while the Jackpots stand at €24,600 (1st), 2nd is worth €15,000 and the 3rd Jackpot €15,000. Tickets are available in local shops and pubs or play online at bit.ly/Shelmalier

Pedestrian safety in Castlebridge

The follow up meeting to present community consultation to County Councillors will take place on Friday next, March 31st in Castlebridge community centre. This is a community meeting so all are welcome to attend to lend their support to the campaign for footpaths and lighting around the village, which is being organised by the Community Development Co-op.

Teenage Disco

St. Ibars/Shelmalier GAA Club will hold their next Teenage Disco on Friday next, March 31st. Tickets cost €8 each with a maximum of 2 tickets per person.

Vintage club news

A fundraising Vintage Road Run will take place on Easter Sunday, April 9th. The event is being organised by the Over the Water Vintage Club. Assembly will take place at Castlebridge community centre with registration from 11.30 a.m and the event getting underway at 12.30 p.m.

All proceeds in aid of Castlebridge Church. Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards and the organising committee would appreciate donations of home baking as well as help on the day.

Development Lotto

Results of the Curracloe United Development Lotto Draw for Sunday, March 26th. The numbers drawn were 2, 10, 23 & 27. There was no Jackpot winner and 7 match winners who each received €65, Murt Kelly, Screen; Theresa & Tom Kirwan, Bree; Marie & Joe, Glenbough; James Gordon c/o Molly Gordon; Sean Murphy, Ballinamorragh; Valarie Cloake c/o Clubforce Online; Eileen Furlong Curracloe.

Next week’s Jackpot stands at €3,250. Next week’s draw takes place in The Curracloe Tavern on Sunday night next, April 2nd at 8 p.m.

Easter ceremonies

Mass of the Chrism takes place in St. Aidans Cathedral, Enniscorthy, on Tuesday, April 4th at 7.30 p.m. Seating is on a first come, first served basis and all are asked to be seated by 7 p.m.

Easter Ceremonies in the Parish are as follows.

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lords Supper at 7 p.m in Castlebridge church and at 8 p.m in Screen church.

The Lords Passion ceremony takes place on Good Friday at 3 p m in Curracloe church and at 7 p.m in Castlebridge church. The

Easter Vigil Ceremonies on Holy Saturday take place in Curracloe church at 7.15 p.m and in Castlebridge church at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated in Curracloe church at 9.15 a.m; in Castlebridge church at 10.30 a.m and in Screen church at 11.30 a.m.

Split the Pot

Congratulations to the recent Curracloe national school run winner of the Split the Pot, Debbie Moorehouse, who won €277.

Sacrament of Confirmation

We wish every blessing to the boys and girls from Screen and Castlebridge schools who will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation this coming Friday and Saturday March 24th and 25th.

Cards & Bingo

Recent winners of Partners 45 in Hotel Curracloe were John Byrne and Seamus O’Leary. Recent winners of the Bingo were Jean and Caroline, John Kelly and Avril. Bingo and live music continue every Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Items for column

Items always welcome. Text or email to 086 1980775 or tworedcow@outlook.com by Sunday night of each week.

OYLEGATE

ICA Notes

The next ICA meeting will take place on April 5 at 7.30 p.m. in the community centre – new members always welcome.

Epilepsy Ireland

The church gate collection for Epilepsy Ireland in Oylegate and Glenbrien realised €374.83. Thanks to everyone who supported the cause.

Baby and Toddler Group

Glenbrien Baby and Toddler Group meets every Tuesday during Primary School Term Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

This is an opportunity for young children and their carers (parents/grandparents/childminders) to meet. For more information contact Ana Egan at 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor at 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

St Patrick’s Day Mass Basket collection – The collection raised the following totals. Oylegate: €360 Glenbrien: €320.

The proceeds of the collection will go towards a Diocesan Fund to assist in the training of lay people for future ministry in parishes. As the number of priests decline, it will be necessary to train lay people for the ministry of Catechist.

Holy Week Ceremonies – Holy week begins on Sunday, April 2. Palm will be blessed at the weekend Masses.

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Oylegate 7.0 p.m. Glenbrien 8 p.m. A Holy Hour of Adoration at the Altar of Repose follows Masses.

Good Friday: Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross: Oylegate 3 p.m. Glenbrien 5 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: Oylegate 6.30 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m.

Confessions: Confessions will be available in the Prayer Room in St David’s Church on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, 13th, May at 11 a.m.

Eucharistic Adoration – Adoration takes place in the Prayer Room in Oylegate church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 1. p.m.

Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in Glenbrien church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.

Church Envelope Contributions 2023 – The Envelope Boxes for 2023 are available for collection in the church. To save on printing costs, the Boxes are issued to those who use them to make donations on a regular basis. If you do not use the envelopes, you are encouraged to make a donation to the church fund by making an annual cheque or cash donation or through a bank account. Account Name: Oylegate Parish Church. Bank: Bank of Ireland, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy. IBAN: IE44 BOFI 906566 24140788. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

Parish office Hours – Monday and Wednesday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Friday, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Glenbrien Church Faith community needs new volunteers – New Mass readers and ministers of the eucharist are needed for weekend Masses. If you can help, contact Rosemary Quirke, Von Breen or Fr Byrne.

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds – The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals. Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Heritage Group news

The next meeting of Cleariestown Rathangan Heritage Group takes place on Thursday, 27th April at 8 p.m. in Cleariestown Community Centre. All are most welcome to attend.

1798–2023: 225th anniversary: The Heritage Group is planning to commemorate this event later in the year and is looking for anyone interested in helping out, participating or who has photographs of the pike group from 1998. Please contact Jacqui at 087 2219302 or clearrathheritage@gmail.com for further information.

Cuckoo’s Nest at the Opera House

St Anne’s GAA are delighted to announce that Cuckoo’ Nest will perform live in the National Opera House on Saturday 19th August, with all proceeds going towards the clubs. Tickets on sale from the National Opera House or through their web site www.nationaloperahouse.ieA great night guaranteed!

Archery Classes at Rathangan Hall

If you’re interested in taking up Archery or have done so in the past you will be delighted to hear that CúChulainn Archers are opening another club branch very soon based out of Rathangan Hall.

The club is currently only taking people aged 14 and up for the course for now but please get in touch with them as they will be facilitating under that age as soon as equipment allows so if you wish you can be added to the clubs mailing list for that update. Please email cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com for more information.

Irish Dancing Classes

The Doyle Academy have commenced Irish Dancing classes on Saturdays in Rathangan Hall from midday to 1 p.m. Our classes are open to girls and boys aged 4+ at all levels, our classes are taught in a competitive and non competitive environment for more enquiries contact Lisa on 087 6389410 or view the facebook page Doyle Academy Wexford.

Hip hop dance classes

Next level dance school is back with hip hop dance classes in Rathangan hall Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., start back date is February 2, cost €7 per class pay-as-you-go. For more info contact Joelle at 087 9768864 or contact through our Facebook/Instagram at next level dance school.

School enrolment

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS Rathangan for September 2023 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

Rathangan Hall – Hire of Chairs and Tables

If you have an event planned and require the hire of excellent high quality chairs and tables then Rathangan Hall has you covered. For further information on how Rathangan Hall can help you please call 051 577046 or contact us through our email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com.

McCalls Community Centre

Office and Hub Rental - If you’re looking for a great place to work in peace with excellent facilities on hand then look no further than McCalls Community Centre where you can hire an office desk or office space to suit your needs.

Genealogy service - If you are interested in discovering your family’s history in the parish then why not call down to Ciaran at the McCalls Community Centre who will be on hand to help you trace your roots. This is a free service available to all in the community. Opening hours 9.30-1.30 Monday to Friday.

Mass Times

Saturday: Cleariestown – 6 p.m.; Caroreigh – 8 p.m. Sunday: Trinity – 9 a.m.; Taghmon – 10.15 a.m.; Rathangan – 11.30 a.m. This ensures there is a vigil Mass and Sunday morning Mass in both parishes. No special Masses on Sundays for funerals.

The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

Community Employment

Community Employment application forms are available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com.

Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown village.