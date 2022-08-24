Around the Districts: Over the Water to Rathangan-Cleariestown

OVER THE WATER

Development Lotto

Results of the Curracloe United AFC Development Lotto for Sunday August 21st. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 12, & 15. There was no jackpot winner and no match 3 winners. €300 will be shared between the match 3 winners in next week’s draw. The jackpot now stands at €14,000 and the draw will take place at the Roadhouse in Curracloe on Sunday next, August 28th at 8 p.m.

Date for the Diaries

The St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier Camogie Club will hold a Walk & Run 2022 event on Sunday October 2nd. All proceeds in aid of MS Ireland.

Fun Table Quiz

J.P Fielding is organising a fun Table Quiz which will be held in Freddie’s bar Screen on Friday, September 16th at 9 p.m.

All funds raised will go towards The Zambia Immersion Project 2023 to contribute to the building of a new school for the children. With fellow students and 3 Teachers from the CBS secondary school, they will travel to Kabwe, Zambia, to undertake volunteer work, where they will contribute to the building of the school. They will also interact with local students and their families and visit a hospital centre. Your generous support for the Quiz would be much appreciated.

Entry fee is €40 for a table of 4 persons; €30 for a table of 4 persons under 16. There will be first and second prizes for the Adult section and also for the Under 16s. A raffle will also take place.

Split the Pot

The recent winner of the Screen/Curracloe Split the Pot draw was Tom Murray, Clonroche, who won €463.

Cancer Research fundraiser

A fun-filled day in aid of Cancer Research, with the working title of ‘Show A Little Kindness’, will take place at the Bridge Rovers soccer pitch in Castlebridge this coming Sunday, August 28, from 12 noon until 5 p.m.

The event will be packed with something for everyone, with live music along with a host of fun activities to suit all tastes, ages and abilities, with the obstacle course that will find the village’s fittest group set to be one of the biggest attractions. Each team will comprise four people, with adults €20 per group and children €10 per group. The quickest time wins, and already eager teams are being assembled around Castlebridge.

Other activities include a penalty shoot-out, golf, building the highest card tower, get the ball in the bucket, go fish, guess the sweets in the jar, and how many ribbons are in the hair. All winners in the above events will receive a prize, thanks to the generosity of the local business community.

Meanwhile, anyone interested in trying out Pranic Healing (a no-touch energy healing) for the first time will get an opportunity in a series of short but very effective 15-to 20-minute sessions. There will also be meditation for adults and children mixed (20 minutes), as well as meditation for adults only (30 minutes).

Dancing for everyone from three to 18 years old will be arranged by Katie Lou, with face painting for the children, a raffle, and a fine array of teas, coffees, cakes, buns, sandwiches, toasties, minerals, crisps, sweets and chocolate. All are welcome to visit Castlebridge next Sunday afternoon and support this very worthy cause.

Notes for column

Send in those notes to tworedcow@outlook.com or text to 086 1980775. All news items most welcome.

OYLEGATE

Parish Journal 2022

We are currently preparing the Oylegate-Glenbrien Journal 2022.

If there are people from our area now living abroad who would be willing to write a short description of their new lifestyle for our publication, we would be delighted to receive it. Please contact Maureen Somers at oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

As usual, we would like to include information on Oylegate-Glenbrien businesses.If you would like your business listed, please send its name and contact details to oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

Furthermore, if you would like to submit an article (a paragraph with/without photos) promoting your business, describing its amenities – for the local community and beyond, how it has transformed during Covid, its link with local history. We would welcome such contributions. Please send to oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

Church news

Eucharistic Adoration – Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament takes place in Oylegate Church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to midday.

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Parish office opening hours – Monday and Wednesday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.; Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds – The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals.

Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility. In general, proper regulations need to be put in place for all vehicles using the facility. Many are driving in the grounds at dangerous speeds.

Some individuals are discarding litter from their vehicles which is doing nothing to enhance the overall appearance of the area. We should not have to continually clean-up other people’s litter who are availing of the facility for free.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Rathangan Country Fair

The Rathangan Country Fair will takes place on October 1 and 2. A weekend of culture and fun awaits with plenty on offer for all young and old. Traditional farming methods of threshing, stone crushing and wood turning will all be demonstrated on the day along with bread and butter making among others.

Family entertainment is guaranteed with plenty of field activities and local crafts and musical talents will be on show. A Pig on the Spit and BBQ will ensure all are well taken care of. Big bands will take to the stage on both nights promising to finish off two great days.

Coffee Morning

Duncormick Area Action C.L.G. Are having a coffee morning in memory of Ger Furlong (Doc) in O’Briens Bar, Duncormick on Saturday August 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go towards the Hope Cancer Support Centre, Enniscorthy.

Rathangan Hall – Hire of Chairs and Tables

If you have an event planned and require the hire of excellent high quality chairs and tables then Rathangan Hall has you covered. For further information on how Rathangan Hall can help you please call 051 577046 or contact us through our email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com.

St Anne’s Family Fun Day

The St Anne’s GAA Family Fun Day will take place on Sunday August 28. Games running from Nursery through to U11 Boys and Girls Age Groups. Cross bar challenge, inflatable games, soak the coach and much more. BBQ, Crepes, Tea & Coffee. More info to follow, for now just save the date!

Mass Times

Saturday: Cleariestown – 6 p.m.; Caroreigh – 8 p.m. Sunday: Trinity – 9 a.m.; Taghmon – 10.15 a.m.; Rathangan – 11.30 a.m. This ensures there is a vigil Mass and Sunday morning Mass in both parishes. No special Masses on Sundays for funerals.

Christmas, Easter, Holyday and holiday schedules will be worked out in due course.

The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

Community Employment

Community Employment application forms available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com. Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown village.

Rathangan Remote Working Hub

Thinking about study, work or future? McCalls Community Centre, Rathangan includes a Remote Working Hub where an office or a desk with top speed WiFi, printing etc are now available. If you need good WiFi for an interview etc just get in touch. Special rates for students and local enterprises. Apply to Annette Walsh 086 1257595.

Field Names Group

We are proud to announce our new community initiative whose aim is to record and publish the ‘Field Names’ of Rathangan/Cleariestown along with their history, features, name origin and folklore.

As this is a community initiative we will be asking for as much support as possible from people in the community to aid us with their local knowledge. What we are looking for is things such as names of fields, crossroads, walls etc. If you could provide us with the name, location and ideally background/history of the field that would be great too but not essential.

We hope everyone will get involved in this endeavour to ensure that these old names and local knowledge is preserved through time.

If you have any information please call into our office or feel free to contact Rathangan Hall through our website or email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com or you can phone us at 051 577046.

Rathangan Parish Journal

For those who missed out on getting a copy the first time around there are still a limited number of copies of ‘Rathangan A parish and its people is currently on sale in Rathangan Hall for €8.’ Rathangan A parish and its People’ was originally launched in 2012 by the balladeer Paddy Berry. All of the articles in the Rathangan Parish Journal were written by local people and includes stories of local known characters who were important in historical or sporting circumstances. The Parish Journal can also make a great gift for those abroad and who may be yearning for a taste of home. We can also provide information and help regarding posting the journal as a gift to people in other countries. To inquire about getting a copy please call into the hall or ring us at 051 577046.

School enrolment

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS Rathangan for September 2022 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

St Clomaun’s walkway

Our riverwalk St Clomaun’s Way is now open to the public after major repair work. So come along and enjoy.

Also a reminder that once again we have entered the Tidy Towns competition and with the help of all the people in the community we can keep the village clean and tidy. Judging started from June 13 onwards. So if you see any stray litter or weeds feel free to dispose of them.

New Website

We are proud to announce that the new and improved Rathangan Hall website is now live. Rathanganhall.com aims to be the hub of local activity. So whether you want to find out how to book Rathangan Hall or what services do we offer or even what are the Mass times in the churches you will find it all and much more on our website.We also have information on the many organisations active in the community which you may wish to join.

Hip Hop Dance School

Next Level Hip Hop Dance School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rathangan Hall, mixed age class from six to 12 years. Contact Joelle White 087 9768864.

Safeguarding children in our parish

As part of our parish’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of children and vulnerable persons within our church community, please note that the parish child protection officer is Jacqui Hynes, who can be contacted at 087 2219302. A range of resources is also available on ferns.ie/policyandstandards/or through the Diocesean Director of Safeguarding at 053 9174972.