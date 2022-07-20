Around the districts: Over the Water to Rathangan-Cleariestown

Helen and John Fay enjoying Sharon Clancy and The Chris Colloton Trio on Friday evening in The Visitors Centre during Jazz at Johnstown Castle.

OVER THE WATER

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to Breda Quaid, Screen, winner of €462 in last weekend’s split-the-pot draw. The parish council is very appreciative of the support given to this year’s split-the-pot fundraising event.

Development lotto

Results of Curracloe United Development lotto draw for Sunday, July 17. The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 16 and 17. There was no jackpot winner and no match-three winners. €300 will be shared between the match-three winners in next week’s draw, which takes place at the Curracloe Tavern on Sunday, July 24, at 8 p.m. The jackpot stands at €12,750.

Community Games athletics

A reminder to all boys and girls from the area, who have qualified for the Regional Track events that they have just another weeks training left. Training continues at the community field in Garrywilliam, Crossabeg from 7 to 8 p.m every Monday and Thursday evening. The Regional finals will take place at the Hub in Enniscorthy on Sunday, July 31.

The events will get under way at 10 a.m sharp and all athletes are asked to be in attendance at least one hour before the competitions get under way. Singlets and Numbers will be provided by the area committee. Parents should check the Community Games webpage for details on purchasing tickets for themselves and their athlete.

Castlebridge Show

A reminder to get those entries in for the upcoming Castlebridge Show which takes place on Sunday, August 14. Schedule of Events are now available online at castlebridgeshow.com and entries can be emailed to castlebridgeshow@gmail.com.

Notes for column

All items welcome for the column. Text to 086 1980775 or email to tworedcow@outlook.com by Sunday night of each week or by 9 a.m. on a Friday morning in the event of a bank holiday weekend.

OYLEGATE

Visit of Religious Sisters from Belarus

The Sisters from St Elizabeth, Convent in Minsk are due to make a short visit to Oylegate Church on Friday, July 22, between 9.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. They will have a display of religious articles for sale the proceeds of which will help fund their charity work in Belarus.

Parish Journal 2022

Invitation to Parishioners living abroad: We are currently preparing the Oylegate-Glenbrien Journal 2022. If there are people from our area now living abroad who would be willing to write a short description of their new lifestyle for our publication, we would be delighted to receive it. Please contact Maureen Somers at oylegateparish-news@yahoo.com.

Oylegate-Glenbrien businesses

We are currently preparing the Oylegate-Glenbrien Journal 2022. As usual, we would like to include information on Oylegate-Glenbrien businesses.

If you would like your business listed, please send its name and contact details to oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

Furthermore, if you would like to submit an article (a paragraph with/without photos) promoting your business, describing its amenities – for the local community and beyond, how it has transformed during Covid, its link with local history.. We would welcome such contributions.

Please send to oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

Prayer for Vocations

‘God our Father, we trust in your loving kindness. Bless our diocese of Ferns with many priestly and religious vocations. Give the men and women you call the light to understand your gift and the love to always follow in the footsteps of your Son. Amen’.

Bingo night

Bingo in Clonard Community Centre every Wednesday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.).

Books – Singles €8 and Doubles €10.

Eucharistic Adoration in Oylegate

The Adoration before the Blessed Sacrament currently takes place in the Prayer Room on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to midday. Going forward, it is hoped to extend the hours till 2 p.m. People, who have been involved in the past or new people who would be willing to become involved should contact Kathleen Fitzgerald or Ann McEvoy.

Masses

Weekend Masses

Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m.

Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Car parking in Oylegate church grounds

The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals. Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility. In general, proper regulations need to be put in place for all vehicles using the facility. Many are driving in the grounds at dangerous speeds. Some individuals are discarding litter from their vehicles which is doing nothing to enhance the overall appearance of the area. We should not have to continually clean-up other people’s litter who are availing of the facility for free.

Parish office

The office is now open on Monday, and Wednesday: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

You are not Alone

ALONE is a national organisation that strives to enable older people to age at home, safely and securely, for as long as they wish. If you are an older person who would like to learn more about this service, please call ALONs National Support Line at 0818 222 024. Available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Samaritans’ Helpline

Call us free, from any phone. Find out more now. You talk, we listen. Call us free on 116 123.

Bereavement Support Line

If you or someone you know is struggling at this time, we are here to help you. It is free to call our Bereavement Support line 1800 80 7077, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm

If you have any concerns, please contact our team at 0818 111 126. Pieta Crisis helpline 1800 247 247 or text Help to 51444 Women’s Refuge For women in crises there is a 24-hour Free Helpline 1800 220 444.

Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s National Helpline Service is open six days a week. Call 1800 341 341 or email helpline@alzheimer.ie.

Gardens in Church Grounds

The Gardens are a place for people to visit for a quite prayer or reflection during day light hours. Please ‘no litter, no smoking, no alcohol, no drug use and no loitering after dark’.

Local Link

Local Link Wexford provides secure, reliable and affordable transport for the rural communities of County Wexford. Services are open to everyone and all ages. The services will accommodate those attending appointments, shopping etc. Where possible they will collect passenger.s from their homes. An information booklet, together with timetable, is available at the back of the church.

PIERCESTOWN

Beaver/Cub and Scout Uniforms

We ask anyone who may have Beaver/Cub jumpers or Scout shirts in good condition and wish to donate or resell them back to the group please let us know (087 6677411 Ann Rochford) or bring them up at registration night of August 23 to the centre. In good condition they can be recycled and reused by others joining this coming scout year. Thank you for your attention.

Piercestown-Murrintown ARA Club

Following our weekend away in Midleton Park Hotel last weekend the club will close for summer and will re-open on Tuesday, September 6. New members welcome every Tuesday 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Contact any of the members for further information or ring Ann at 087 6677411.

Annual Coach Trip: 21 members and friends had a most enjoyable four-day Coach Tour to Co Cork last week. Staying at the Midleton Park Hotel Midleton, the tours included Cobh, Kinsale, Gouganbarra, Bantry, Clonakilty, Dungarvan, taking the Gold Coast Road home stopping off at Tramore and at Jack Meades for our evening meal on way home. Thanks to Michael Nolan Ardcavan Coach Driver/Guide for all his help and guidance. A big thank you to everyone who travelled from our own group, Blackwater ARA Group members, and friends we hope you enjoyed the weekend and look forward to planning for next year now. Wishing good health to the couple of friends who couldn’t come along - hope you are all better now to everyone caught out.

Piercestown Scout Group

Registration to Scouting Ireland will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 6.30 p.m. for new and current members. Registration fee is €65 per member payable on the night.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Annual Patrons

There will be no Mass on Thursday morning as Fr McGuire is away this week, Monday, August 15, Mass at two o’clock in the crossroads cemetery. Old cemetery rathangan blessing and prayers at 1.30.

Tuesday, August 16. Ambrosetown, blessing and prayers at 6 p.m. Duncormick blessing and prayers at 6.30 followed by Mass in duncormick church at 7 p.m. Killag cemetery blessing and prayers at 7.45 p.m. Kilcowan blessing and prayers at 8.15.

Latin Dance Class

Looking to get back in shape for the summer?

Come join us for a fun, sweaty, and dynamic Latin Dance Cardio workout with Michael Cruz (facebook.com/latindancecruz).

For more information or to reserve your spot, please send us a message via Facebook.

Fastnet Rovers Season 2022/2023

Fastnet Rovers are seeking the following for the 22/23 season:

Men’s First Team Manager and Women’s First Team Manager.

Please contact Paddy with expressions of interest at 085 1731883. Closing date: Friday, July 22.

Underage season 2022/2023: Fastnet Rovers are seeking volunteers to get involved with the club for the underage season ahead. Please contact Mark at 089 2602595 for more details.

Mass Times

Saturday: Cleariestown – 6 p.m. and Caroreigh – 8 p.m.

Sunday: Trinity – 9 a.m. Taghmon – 10.15 a.m. and Rathangan – 11.30 a.m.

This ensures there is a vigil Mass and Sunday morning Mass in both parishes.

No special Masses on Sundays for funerals.

Christmas, Easter, Holyday and holiday schedules will be worked out in due course.

The 11.30 a.m. Mass in Rathangan can also be viewed on the webcam at churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

Community Employment Scheme

Community Employment application forms available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com. Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown Village.

Rathangan Remote Working Hub

Thinking about study, work or future? McCalls Community Centre, Rathangan includes a Remote Working Hub where an office or a desk with top speed WiFi, printing etc are now available. If you need good WiFi for an interview etc just get in touch. Special rates for students and local enterprises. Apply to Annette Walsh 086 1257595.

Rathangan/Cleariestown Field Names Group

We are proud to announce our new community initiative whose aim is to record and publish the ‘Field Names’ of Rathangan/Cleariestown along with their history, features, name origin and folklore.

As this is a community initiative we will be asking for as much support as possible from people in the community to aid us with their local knowledge. What we are looking for is things such as names of fields, crossroads, walls etc. If you could provide us with the name, location and ideally background/history of the field that would be great too but not essential.

We hope everyone will get involved in this endeavour to ensure that these old names and local knowledge is preserved through time.

If you have any information please call into our office or feel free to contact Rathangan Hall through our website or email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com or you can phone us at 051 577046.

Rathangan Parish Journal

For those who missed out on getting a copy the first time around there are still a limited number of copies of ‘Rathangan A parish and its people is currently on sale in Rathangan Hall for €8.’ Rathangan A parish and its People’ was originally launched in 2012 by the balladeer Paddy Berry. All of the articles in the Rathangan Parish Journal were written by local people and includes stories of local known characters who were important in historical or sporting circumstances. The Parish Journal can also make a great gift for those abroad and who may be yearning for a taste of home. We can also provide information and help regarding posting the journal as a gift to people in other countries. To inquire about getting a copy please call into the hall or ring us at 051 577046.

Enrolment for September 2022

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS Rathangan for September 2022 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

St Clomaun’s walkway

Our riverwalk St Clomaun’s Way is now open to the public after major repair work. So come along and enjoy.

Also, a reminder that once again we have entered the Tidy Towns competition and with the help of all the people in the community we can keep the village clean and tidy. If you see any stray litter or weeds feel free to dispose of them.

New website

We are proud to announce that the new and improved Rathangan Hall website is now live. Rathanganhall.com aims to be the hub of local activity. So whether you want to find out how to book Rathangan Hall or what services do we offer or even what are the Mass times in the churches you will find it all and much more on our website. We also have information on the many organisations active in the community which you may wish to join.

Next Level Hip Hop Dance School

Next Level Hip Hop Dance School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rathangan Hall, mixed age class from six to 12 years.

Contact Joelle White at 087 9768864.

Safeguarding children in our parish

As part of our parish’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of children and vulnerable persons within our church community, please note that the parish child protection officer is Jacqui Hynes, who can be contacted at 087 2219302. A range of resources is also available on ferns.ie/policyandstandards/or through the Diocesean Director of Safeguarding at 053 9174972.