Adult GAA

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

The Adult Championship will start Weekend of August 6 No confirmed fixtures yet. This year matches again will be ticket only and attendance will be limited. Only fully paid – up members can apply for tickets. Non-playing membership at the moment is €50 with Model County ticket or €30 without. Payment can be made by cash or online. Contact Damien at 087 2548236 directly for more details.

Community Coffee Shop

Our Community Coffee Shop is open as takeaway tea, coffee, sandwiches, homemade cakes every day from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. It will not open for indoor dining till August Bank Holiday weekend. We look forward to meeting you all again and thank you for your support.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to Rose Nolan on winning €65 in this week’s split-the-pot’ draw. Envelopes are available in O’Doherty’s and at the Community Coffee Shop be in with a chance to win.

Ballycogley Players

The Ballycogely Players are back. We present to you four plays done in outside theatre. ‘Where is this Malabar’ directed by Fintan Murphy, ‘Lockdown’ directed by Breda Hayes and Seán Carthy, ‘Give a little love’ directed by Breda Hayes and ‘Lovers winners’ directed by Breda Hayes and Annette Dupuy. Tickets are €10 each and pre-booking is essential.

The dates and contact numbers for booking are: Tomhaggard – July 28 and 29: 085 1506791. Our Lady’s Island – August 4 and 5: 087 6733575. Piercestown – August 12 and 13: 085 1510236. We are so excited to see you in our audiences and keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

OYLEGATE

Church News

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6.30 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Weekday Masses – Oylegate: Wednesday and Friday at 9.30 a.m. Glenbrien: Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30 a.m.

When a Funeral Mass occurs on the same day as a scheduled weekday Mass, there will be no Mass. at 9.30 a.m.

Please note that Mass attendance is limited to 50 people. Face masks must be worn when attending Mass and social distancing must be observed by people from different households. We hope that the numbers permitted to attend will increase as the situation in the country improves over time.

Facebook – The Oylegate-Glenbrien Parish Facebook page provides information about current services in Oylegate and Glenbrien Churches. The name of the page is ‘Oylegate-Glenbrien Parish’.

Gardens in Church Grounds - The Gardens are a place for people to visit for a quite prayer or reflection during day light hours. Please NO litter, NO smoking, NO alcohol, NO drug use and NO loitering after dark.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds

The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. All vehicles parked in the grounds are at the owners’ risk. The large number of cars that are now using this facility free of charge for other reasons for all day or long-term parking is leaving little room for parking at Funerals or other church services, where all available parking space is needed.

As a first step to put order on things, the main body of the parking area should be reserved for Funeral parking when funerals occur. When Covid 19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a need to have a parish meeting to see what can be done to further rectify the current situation.

Oylegate National School

Oylegate National School are now taking enrolments for September 2021. Enrolment forms can be found on school website. Or you can email the school requesting a form to be posted out to you.

Drain the Swamp – The grass area in Oylegate School is waterlogged and unusable for the majority of the school year. Kids are packed into the school yard and they would love to get this much needed play area back. Please support their fundraiser to carry out this project by donating to their go fund me page gofundme.com/f/Oylegateswamp. Alternatively place a donation in a sealed envelope marked ‘Drain the Swamp’ and drop it into the school. Any donation big or small would be greatly appreciated.

Clothes collection

Oylegate-Glenbrien camogie club are collecting unwanted clothes to raise money for our camogie club. So if anyone is doing a clean-up during the lockdown please don’t forget that we are collecting these to raise much needed funds for the camogie club. We will take unwanted clothes, paired shoes, curtains, blankets, etc. please place items in plastic bags and they can be dropped to Bernie Hayden Oylegate at 087 2040402/Lillian Lawler, Ballymurn at 087 6395608. Or give a ring to arrange alternative. Note: No wet clothing, duvets, pillows, socks or underwear.

Local Link

Local Link Wexford provides secure, reliable and affordable transport for the rural communities of County Wexford. Services are open to everyone and all ages. The services will accommodate those attending appointments, shopping etc. Where possible they will collect passengers from their homes. An information booklet together with timetable is available at the back of the church.

PIERCESTOWN

Knockingall Org Community Centre

Knockingall Org Community Centre CLG (Piercestown Scout and Guide Groups Hall) would like to thank and acknowledge Wexford County Council in association with Rosslare Municipal District Council for the awarding of a grant under the Community Enhancement Scheme to provide a upgraded water heating system for the centre.

This system will be a great benefit to all users of the centre and with new system immersion not required so saving on electricity costs. Board of management.

Scout Group Fundraiser

25th Wexford Piercestown Scout Group present an afternoon of music and song on Sunday, August 15, at 3 p.m. at the Knockingall Org Community Centre (Piercestown Scout and Guide Hall) Piercestown. Featuring the Wexford Folk Orchestra, singers, Irish musicians and lots more.

Why not come along and enjoy a cuppa, meet a few friends, and enjoy the great facility in Piercestown village. This is a fundraising event for the Scout Group as we are now over 1.5 years without funding and would appreciate your support. Entry €5 Children free.

Tea or coffee on sale on the day. Children’s refreshments on sale too. All money raised going to support our Scout Group. Thank you for your support.

Active Retirement

Our local Piercestown-Murrintown ARA Group are enjoying some very nice weather, a few meetings within guidelines and a lunch out or two since June re-opening in small pods.

The National Active Retirement Ireland are organising a raffle with three great prizes of €5,000, €2,000 and €1,000 all for the price of a ticket at 3.00 each. We are hoping that all members, friends and family members will buy a ticket or two. This raffle is an online raffle just go to activeirl.ie/raffle and buy your tickets on line, or ask your family member to buy one if you dont have a computer or broadband yourself, or you can give your name and money to any of the local members of the Piercestown-Murrintown ARA club and the officers will buy your ticket online for you.

Closing date for purchasing online is September 13 at 5 p.m. The winning tickets will be drawn on September 23. We wish you every success and hope the big prize comes to someone in our community.

Wexford Ballads

Paddy Berry has reissued his two Ballad books out of circulation now for a generation. ‘Wexford Ballads’ and ‘More Wexford Ballads’. There are many local gems included as well as some historical stories relating to Wexford in singable verses. I you are looking for something to raise a tickle or learn the story of a local event of times past even set it to your own music you will find it in these Ballad Books. Contact Paddy Berry. email paddy@bawndevelopments.ie, ph 087-2591310.

Notes contact

Please forward notes for the paper to peadar.dempsey57@gmail.com.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Notes

If you have any news or information that you would like to submit in the weekly notes you can contact Rathangan Parish Hall at 051 577046 between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays or leave a message. Also you can email your notice to rathanganhall@gmail.com.

Mass times

In the absence of Fr Cahill there will be no Saturday evening Mass in Rathangan. Mass times are as follows.

Cleariestown: Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Rathangan: Sunday morning at 11 o’clock which will be streamed on the webcam at churchmedia.ie/our-lady-of-the-assumption-st-laurence-otoole/

We pray for Fr Cahill and wish him a speedy recovery.

Ballycogley Players

The Ballycogely Players are back. We present to you four plays done in outside theatre. ‘Where is this Malabar’ directed by Fintan Murphy, ‘Lockdown’ directed by Breda Hayes and Seán Carthy, ‘Give a little love’ directed by Breda Hayes and ‘Lovers winners’ directed by Breda Hayes and Annette Dupuy. Tickets are €10 each and pre-booking is essential.

The dates and contact numbers for booking are: Tomhaggard – July 28 and 29: 085 1506791. Our Lady’s Island – August 4 and 5: 087 6733575. Piercestown – August 12 and 13: 085 1510236. We are so excited to see you in our audiences and keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

Wexford Ballads

Paddy Berry has reissued his two Ballad books out of circulation now for a generation. ‘Wexford Ballads’ and ‘More Wexford Ballads’.

There are many local gems included as well as some historical stories relating to Wexford in singable verses. I you are looking for something to raise a tickle or learn the story of a local event of times past even set it to your own music you will find it in these Ballad Books.

Contact Paddy Berry. email paddy@bawndevelopments.ie, ph 087-2591310.

ROSSLARE STRAND

Rosslare Community and Sports Centre

The weather is certainly on our side here in Rosslare – for now at least. The centre is a hive of activity, with tennis, crazy golf and bowling sessions available to book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday seven days a week. Our shop is now fully stocked, offering a range of hot and cold drinks, sweets, crisps and ice-creams. The ideal spot to stock up on your way to the beach.

Masks must be worn by all centre users, contact details are recorded, and Covid-compliant hygiene procedures are in place. Full protocol details for participation in all activities can be found on rosslareholidayreort.ie. We would ask all visitors to familiarise themselves with the protocols in place beforehand so as to avoid any misunderstandings on arrival. Copies of all protocols will be available in hard copy format at the centre reception area.

Emil’s Junior tennis camps cater for a range of age groups from five to 12 years. Classes run each weekday from till 1 p.m. For more detail, contact Emil direct at emiltenniscoach@gmail.com.

In the coming weeks, we will be hosting Shine Bright Theatre, Bricks4Kidz, Nutty Scientists, Little Medical School, Emil’s Tennis Camp – and more. Full details of these can be found on our website rosslareholidayresort.ie, where you will also find dates, booking times and prices.

If your little ones could benefit from an escape from the current anxieties, Alice’s Inner Smile Wellbeing workshops are ideal. The focus is on mindfulness and creative visualistion, Qi Gong body movement and yoga for young children.

All camps are filling fast do don’t delay. We hope to add to our programme as the summer progresses, so keep an eye on the website and our Facebook page for updated information. Pease note that ALL activities are currently being held outside till such time as clarification on the running of camps is received.

To reflect the period of closure and limits on facilities, we are offering reduced rates on our 2021 membership rates (valid till December 2021). Family membership is now available at only €60, and offers the family unlimited access to tennis, golf, bowling, track and playground facilities. Couples and single memberships are also on offer at hugely discounted rates – please contact us at 053 9132202 where staff will be happy to discuss the options available.

The kids’ Golf summer Camp at Rosslare Golf Club is running on various dates throughout July and August and is suitable for six- to 14-year-olds.

For more information, contact Jamie at 053 9132032 or 087 9035596.

Charity Boutique/ access for all garden

Drop in for a browse we have a wide range of ladies’ fashions, household items and interesting bric-à-brac.

On your visit, take a few minutes to enjoy the beauty of our Access for All garden, with its fresh new planting, and additional features including flowering arches and new hedging. An idea spot to sip your takeaway coffee and catch up with a friend.

Yoga

For any earlybirds out there who like to start the day with a stretch. Yoga with Sharon returns to the centre on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 8 a.m. weather permitting (outdoor class). For more information or to book a place for your mat, please call Sharon at 086 1943527.

Scoil Mhuire NS enrolment

We are now accepting enrolments for the 2021/2022 school year. You can email the school office requesting an enrolment form – scoilmhuirensrosslare@gmail.com, or you can download a form from our website – =82 scoilmhuirerosslare.ie.

Please return completed enrolment forms by post to School Office, Scoil Mhuire NS Rosslare, Rosslare, Co. Wexford, Y35 ED516 or by email scoilmhuirensrosslare@gmail.com. Closing date for applications is Friday, March 12.We look forward to hearing from you.

Rosslare Youth Club

The club is in urgent need of new leaders and committee members.

If you have an interest in volunteering and could spare a few hours to work with the young people of Rosslare, please get in touch at 087 1334039 or send a PM to Facebook page (Rosslare Youth Club).

With the rolling out of the vaccine programme in full swing, we hope to re-start our Friday gatherings in September/October.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Taghmon Community Games

County, Provincial and National Dates for Athletics, Swimming, Gaelic Football, Hurling, camogie, Rounders and Soccer have been finalised. In order for county to facilitate county finals, we need expression of interest in the above. If we have enough interest, local qualifying events will be required.

Please Whatsapp Message Maria at 086 1943483 if your child is interested in the individual events or if you would like to be a team manager for team events on or before Friday, July 30.

Note: All children must reside in Taghmon-Camross Area and underage as at July 31. Please verify on age calculator on website to make sure your child is of age for the event.

Full breakdown of all events is available on the website communitygames.ie.

GAA club news

Our U13 footballers play away to Marhallstown Castledockrell on Tuesday night.

The Junior B hurlers play away on Friday night against St James on Friday night and the intermediate hurlers are in action at home on Saturday night against St Martin’s in the last league fixture for this year.

Further fixture details, including in relation to the upcoming Intermediate Hurling Championship (which will be all-ticket matches) will be put on social media once scheduled and arrangements are finalised. Good luck to all teams playing this week.