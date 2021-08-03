Iris Roulston, age 8 (with ball) in action at the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp at Wexford Wanderers RFC club grounds. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

KILMORE

St Anne’s Novena

A big ‘Thank You’ to all involved with the annual Novena in honour of St Anne which ran in Tomhaggard from July 19 to July 26, amid all the Covid 19 restrictions this year.

Sincere thanks to all the committee members, to Sarah for her trojan work in running the religious goods stall, to Valerie our organist and to the choir, to Peter and all his team who had the place looking picture – perfect and to William for looking after the sound.

Our grateful thanks also to all the priests who gave of their time so willingly during the week. It was greatly appreciated.

Deaths

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Marian McGlynn, Rackardstown, who passed away unexpectedly last week. May she rest in peace.

Best wishes

Speedy recovery to Helen Sheehan Ballyhealy following recent surgery, and to Bert Kehoe, Lannagh and Tommy Moore, Rathangan following their recent accident.

Golden Wedding

Congratulations to Kathleen and Con Twomey (née Kinsella) formerly Booleys Cross, who celebrates 50 years of marriage around this time.

Camogie club news

Our under-eights travelled to our neighbours St Anne’s last Monday for what was a great evening out. The girls are developing really well and are having great fun.

The under-10 girls played Blackwater on Monday night the girls fought hard against a tough Blackwater team and never gave up. Well done, girls.

The under-12 girls travelled to Cushinstown on Thursday night it was not our night the girls look forward to playing Bannow-Ballymitty in two weeks time. Well done, girls.

Our under-14 ladies were out on Monday night and had a great win over Horeswood. The girls fought right till the end. They will play Gusserane on Saturday in Kilmore at 11 a.m. Kilmore Abú.

Kilross Gaels under-16 team had a great win over Dunbrody Gaels on Wednesday night. Super performance girls keep it up. The girls will face Ferns in their next championship match.

Our Junior Kilross Gaels Ladies played their league playoff vs St James’s on Tuesday night and came away with the win. Hard work and determination won it in the end. They are now through to a semi-final Vs Marshalstown on Tuesday away at 7.30 p.m. Best of luck, ladies.

The Kilmore Gaa, camogie and Ladies’ Football summer Camp run by our GPO Al Monahan will take place from Tuesday, August 17, till Thursday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book your place today by contacting Nick at 087 2288125.Check out our social media pages for further updates and information.

Reminder

Please note email address for Kilmore notes is pjleedswexford@gmail.com Now that Covid restrictions are lifting slowly but surely it would be great to get local news from the clubs and associations around the parish into the paper.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Congratulations to Oulart-The Ballagh’s Simon Roche and Bertie Finn, who were part of this year’s Wexford’s Minor hurling panel. Sixteen-year-old Simon and seventeen-year-old Bertie are very promising forwards who will have a bright future in the game.

Wexford defeated Kildare and Dublin to reach the Leinster final where they lost narrowly to Kilkenny, last Wednesday night in Carlow. Simon, who will be eligible for the minor grade next year, scored a spectacular goal and a fine point in that clash with Kilkenny.

‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’

Mick Jacob’s autobiography, ‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’ is written by Alan Aherne, group sports editor of People Newspapers and published by Hero Books (Liam Hayes, former Meath footballer). It is available in all good book shops, priced at €20. It is also available on Amazon to purchase as a printed book and as an e-book.

The 272 page memoir contains more than 40 photographs and is the story of Mick, his people and his place; it recalls his exploits with his beloved club, Oulart-The Ballagh and in the Purple and Gold of Wexford. Cherished friends, past and present, are fondly remembered in this honest portrait of a proud son of Oulart Hill.

The book was officially launched by Tom Dempsey, Al-Ireland winner with Wexford and Buffers Alley, on Friday, July 23, at Oulart GAA grounds. Last week’s edition of the local newspapers featured more than two pages of photographs of the very successful outdoor launch that was held on Friday, July 23.

Thank You

Mick Jacob and family would like to thank everyone who helped to make the launch of his autobiography such a memorable occasion. Míle buíochas to Oulart-The Ballagh GAA for organising the event and to the special guests for attending, including author and Wexford People sports editor Alan Aherne, publisher Liam Hayes and Wexford GAA chairman, Micheál Martin. Special thanks to Tom Dempsey for launching the book, for his kind and witty words and for his excellent compering of the proceedings.

Thanks to all in the attendance who offered their congratulations and good wishes and lined up to get Mick’s autograph, not forgetting those who had purchased the book earlier in the month and were very complimentary in their assessment of the memoir.

For various reasons, including ill health, clash of dates and holidays many people were unable to be present and we thank them for their courtesy in contacting us either before or after the launch. Finally, if anyone is finding it difficult to obtain a copy of the book, feel free to contact Breda (086 1686978) who will be more than happy to help.

Oulart Church Restoration

The painting of the interior of St Patrick’s Church, Oulart is now completed and is admired by one and all. The church Restoration Fund remains open as there are other necessary repairs to be undertaken in the future. For further information or to arrange a donation please contact any of the following: Fr Browne (087 9500027), Kathryn O’Dowd (087 2538105), Marcella Davis (086 1918299), Martin Dempsey (087 7940296).

Drive-in Bingo

Oulart-The Ballagh GAA and camogie clubs are appealing for continued support for their Sunday evening Drive-in bingo with over €1,650 in prizes and a Snowball. The bingo has returned to the Upper Pitch in Oulart Village. Books €10 (five games) and a Double Book for €15 while €20 will get you a Double Book and three €2 Specials.

For further enquiries re bingo, please contact Martin Redmond (087 4176312), Tommy Davitt (087 8201710), Annette Redmond (086 8076260) or Liz Freeman (087 7560871).

Get Well Wishes

Best wishes for a speedy return to full health are extended to members of the local community who are sick, at home or in hospital. Be assured that you are in our thoughts and prayers. For security reasons, names of people in hospital will not be published here unless requested by the patient or his/her family.

Local Notes

The purpose of the Notes is to keep locals informed of happenings in the parish area and this can only be achieved successfully with your and co-operation and assistance. Clubs, organisations and individuals who want coverage of their activities and successes etc are reminded that the deadline for Notes is Thursdays at 8 p.m. Phone, text (086 1686978) or email mickjacobjr@yahoo.co.uk.

OVER THE WATER

GAA lotto

Results of Shelmalier GAA lotto for July 26 the numbers drawn were 2, 9, 12 and 24. There was no jackpot winner and three match-three winners who each received €70, Theresa Hearne, Colm Parker x two wins. The first jackpot stands at €15,000, the second at €15,000 and the third at €7,800.

GAA summer camp

The Shelmalier GAA summer Camp will take place on Monday, August 9, Tuesday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 11, The venue is Hollymount and the three days of fun, skills and games will include activities such as camogie, football and hurling and take place daily from 10 a.m till 1 p.m.

The cost per child is €40 and €100 for a family of three or more siblings. Contact Sheila at 087 2075574 for details.

Shelmalier Nursery

Shelmalier nursery ‘Holly Bees’ will re-commence classes on Sunday next, August 8, from 11 a.m till 11.45 a.m. They cater for children aged four to six years.

The registration fee for new members is €20 and they will also receive a free T-shirt. If your child is already a member, there is no fee.

Contact Kate Kelly at 087 6578756 for further details.

Win a Luxury Car

The Shelmalier GAA Club fundraiser ‘Win a luxury Car’ is ongoing with 20% of all profits going to CMRF Crumlin.

There are four fabulous prizes on offer. The first prize is a brand new BMW three series worth over €44,000, the second prize is a €2,500 voucher for Faithlegg House Hotel, Waterford, the third prize is a €1,500 voucher for Joyces of Wexford, and the fourth prize is €1,000 in cash. Just go to winaluxurycar.ie.

For hardcopy tickets contact any committee member. All enquiries to 087 2060661. The draw will take place on September 24, so make sure you have a ticket. If you are not in, you can’t win.

Development lotto

results of the Curracloe United lotto draw for Sunday, July 25, The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 18 and 23. There was no jackpot winner and three match-three winners who each received €50, Helen and Jamie c/o Roadhouse; SB Doyle, Barnahask, Curracloe and Seán O’Reilly, Barnahask, Curracloe.

News items

Send your news items, births, weddings, anniversaries, club notices etc to tworedcow@outlook.com by Thursday night of each week. You can also phone or text to 086 1980775. If you call and the phone is not answered, please leave a message and your call will be returned.

OYLEGATE

GAA club draw

Model County draw tickets are now available from your usual seller with the draws taking place at the end of August and a double draw at the end of September. Tickets cost 50euro and we appreciate your continued support.

Church News

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6.30 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Please note that Mass attendance is limited to 50 people. Face masks must be worn when attending Mass and social distancing must be observed by people from different households. We hope that the numbers permitted to attend will increase as the situation in the country improves over time.

Weekday Masses – Oylegate: Wednesday and Friday at 9.30 a.m. Glenbrien: Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30 a.m.

Parish office – The office is now open on Monday, and Wednesday: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Due to ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, please phone the office. If you have to call in person, masks must be worn.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds

The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. All vehicles parked in the grounds are at the owners’ risk. The large number of cars that are now using this facility free of charge for other reasons for all day or long-term parking is leaving little room for parking at Funerals or other church services, where all available parking space is needed.

As a first step to put order on things, the main body of the parking area should be reserved for Funeral parking when funerals occur. When Covid 19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a need to have a parish meeting to see what can be done to further rectify the current situation.

Clothes collection

Oylegate-Glenbrien camogie club are collecting unwanted clothes to raise money for our camogie club. So if anyone is doing a clean-up during the lockdown please don’t forget that we are collecting these to raise much needed funds for the camogie club. We will take unwanted clothes, paired shoes, curtains, blankets, etc. please place items in plastic bags and they can be dropped to Bernie Hayden Oylegate at 087 2040402/Lillian Lawler, Ballymurn at 087 6395608. Or give a ring to arrange alternative. Note: No wet clothing, duvets, pillows, socks or underwear.