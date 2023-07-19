Around the districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s Island

Lisa Byrne (Wexford Art Centre), Nieves Correa, Frances Mezzetti and Pauline Cummins at the opening of the exhibition The Language of Men in Wexford Art Centre.

Bridgetown Information and IT Centre.

The office in the AOH Hall is open Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Library and IT room are also available during these hours. All office services are available, printing, photocopying, laminating, emailing etc.

All Social Welfare forms are available. The hall is available for hire for private functions and events. Please call in and see the facilities and services which are available for the general community.

Please note, the forms for the Senior Alert Pendant Scheme are available in the AOH Hall, Bridgetown, Co Wexford.

Kilmore B-Friending and Outreach Service

Kilmore B-Frienders and Outreach Services are here to help you combat loneliness, isolation, feelings of depression or just a friendly ear to listen to your fears and worries. It can be easier for people to chat to an individual outside their family circle. All the volunteers are Garda vetted and trained. It is a strictly confidential service. If you have any fears or worries please reach out for help and support, do not suffer alone. You can contact Margaret at 087 9731471, the parish office 053 9135181, Fr Pat at 086 2256794, or Sr Mary at 053 9129638 or 087 6784830.

Deaths

Sincere sympathy to the Quigley family Kilmore Village on the passing of Des last week. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Dip in the Sea Fundraiser

Next Saturday, July 22, we return to Ballyhealy Beach for our second fundraiser to remember Paul Younger. Our charities who will benefit from funds raised this year are: Kilmore Quay Lifeboat – An organisation who voluntarily continue their lifesaving work protecting all who use the sea. Kilmore Utd AFC – This club and its members are presently fundraising to further develop their facilities at Abbie Troy Park, Ballyseskin, which will benefit future generations who love the game of soccer. Kilmore Village Group and Kilmore Quay Sparkles – Both groups over the past few years have strived to create a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in both communities. The lighting and displays bring much joy not just to our children, also the adults and all who visit our communities at this special time of year. All are welcome to join us at Ballyhealy Beach at 4 p.m. If you haven’t already sponsored, a donation bucket will be there on the day. Many, many thanks to all who have given us sponsorship, Colm and Rachel, Practical Printers, for their sponsorship of cards and posters, also to those who have donated supplies for the food and beverage following the Dip.

Kilmore Community Hall

Can we wish our hall users: The Young at Heart Club, Becky and all her dance troop who are now on summer break a very enjoyable few weeks. We hope the weather improves for you. Other activities continue at the hall throughout the summer. Monday and Thursday evenings 7 p.m. Jigs Fitness with Gina. Tuesday 2 p.m.: Forever Fit with. Amanda. Thursday 10 a.m.: Pilates with Teresa.

St Anne’s Novena, Tomhaggard

The Novena to St Anne takes place from Tuesday, July 18, to 26. Mass each evening at 7.30 p.m. in the Grotto weather permitting. Patron Mass Sunday the 23rd at 2 p.m. followed by our field day. No Mass Sunday evening. We would appreciate donations for the bottle stall, produce stall, wheel of fortune, and bric-à-brac. No books or CDs please. Please leave donations into the sacristy in Tomhaggard before Mass on Saturday or into the Parish Office.

MURRINTOWN

BINGO

Bingo returns to Murrintown Community Centre.

BINGO – Mondays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bus pick up at usual points. Ballycogley, Tenacre Pub, Bramble Park 7.30 p.m., Lakelands, Mayglass and Mulrankin. Town pickups 7.10 p.m. Green Street opposite CBS through Kennedy Park by Lidl to Liam Mellows 7.15 p.m. Whiterock Hill 7.20 p.m.

OLD PHOTOS OF MURRINTOWN

We are collecting old photos of Murrintown to create an exhibition of Murrintown through the years. Do you have any photos of 60s, 70s, 80s you wish to share? Please email to office@murrintowncommunitycentre.ie.

MURRINTOWN COMMUNITY CENTRE KITCHEN

Our Community centre kitchen is HSE approved and available to rent. May suit small business or start up. Phone Colm at 087 2865656 for more info.

YOGA WITH SHARON

Yoga with Sharon returns to Murrintown Community Centre on Thursday mornings from 9.15 a.m. Any enquires call Sharon at 086 1943527.

CE SCHEME

CE scheme available at Murrintown Community Centre, Application forms available from Community Centre, Jobsireland.ie, local intreo office or by contacting Colette at 086 2204457.

DANCEFIT. with Amanda Burke

Monday – Dance fit

9.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

DANCEFIT 50+

11 a.m. to midday

Tuesday

Dance fit

7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Thursday

Dancefit50+

11 a.m. to midday

Please call 087 9713339 to book your place.

YOGA with Adrienne

Thursday 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Phone Adrienne at 086 8348111.

Yoga can help boost your immunity, calm your mind and strengthen your body.

IN URGENT NEED FOR VOLUNTEERS

We at Murrintown Community Centre are in urgent need for volunteers for morning and evening. Should you have some free time and willing to volunteer please contact the community centre at 053 9139328.

COMMUNITY CENTRE LIBRARY

Murrintown Community Centre Library is now open.

Pop in to read or borrow a book. No registration necessary.

Please deposit return books in box provided.

Book donations accepted in sealed containers.

SQUASH COURT

Murrintown Community Centre squash court is available to hire for further information on bookings call 053 9139328.

Murrintown Community Centre has facilities for Squash, Badminton, Soccer, Volleyball and Basketball.

The centre is available to hire from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Size suitable for social distancing.

For more information contact Murrintown Community Centre – 053 9139328 or murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com.

OULART & THE BALLGH

Bereavement

The heartfelt sympathy of the community is extended to the Kelly and fortune families on the sad passing of Eleanor Kelly (née Fortune), Kilcotty, Glenbrien recently. Eleanor is deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her daughter Laura and her son Mikie as well as by her heartbroken parents Martin and Mary Fortune, her sisters Mary, Annette, Caroline, Tracey and Christine, her brothers Patrick, Martin, Ruairí, Garry and Shane, extended family, neighbours and friends. Burial took place in Glenbrien cemetery on Saturday, July 15, after Funeral Mass in the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Glenbrien. Solas na bh.

Flaitheas dá hanam dílis.

Official Opening

The community of Oulart Women’s Society proudly unveiled the Mural that has been created on the walkway to the cemetery on July 8. Bridget O’Toole, chairperson of the group welcomed the attendance and thanked everyone who had assisted the COWS to complete the project. Special thanks were conveyed to Eddie O’Dowd and Martin Murphy, who had power-washed the wall prior to the painting, to Laurence Corrigan, who had sponsored the paint, to the local Scouts Group and primary schoolchildren for their input, to artist Karen Dempsey and lasty to her fellow COWS and their families who had helped along the way. She invited councillor Mary Farrell, who has been of immense help to the COWS since their formation and whose ancestors had lived in the Oulart area up to the 1950s, to cut the ribbon to officially open the Mural. Following the short ceremony, refreshments were served in Oulart Community Centre. Many people have commented very favourably on the Mural and on the community involvement that has seen it completed. Undoubtedly, it has added to the amenities of the area and has enhanced the space that it occupies, while emphasising the history of the area and the pride the locals have in the exploits of the pikemen of yore and the Gaelic Games exponents of more recent times.

Annual general meeting

As the COWS is in existence since August 2022 it is time to think of the annual general meeting. At the most recent fortnightly meeting, it was agreed to hold the AGM on September 19. Members and intending members are invited to attend. Further information will be available closer to the date.

Remember them with pride

The site of the Last Stand of the Wexford rebels, in 1798 was at Drishogue Lane, Ballyboughal, in north Co. Dublin. The local committee there, under Seán McPhilibin, held a commemorative, one kilometre march of Pikemen and Pike Women, to the Mass ‘Croppy Grave’, in Ballyboughal graveyard, last Sunday, July 16. Pike people from Oulart, Monageer and Boolavogue and other parts of Co. Wexford attended and laid wreaths to remember those brave insurgents who fought for liberty 225 years ago.

Sartorial elegance

Congratulations to James Ormonde, Castle Ellis, former Oulart-The Ballagh championship winning hurler, who certainly ‘dressed to impress’ at Wexford Races recently and went on to win the ‘Best Dressed Gentleman’ at the annual GAA Race Day.

The Ballagh Patron

The community would like to thank everyone for their support of the field day, for the Graveyard Collection and the various stalls. Thanks to all the sponsors of the prizes and the volunteers and to those who prepared the graveyard. The following were winners in the Parish Draw, held on the day. Mernagh Family, Oulartleigh (€100), Seán Malone (€50), Walter Crean (€30), Martin Fortune, Jnr (€10), John A Davis (€10), Teresa O’Hanlon (bottle of Whiskey), Willie Redmond (bottle of Baileys), Joe Doran c/o Jim Doran (New Potatoes).

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Community Coffee Shop

Our Community Coffee Shop is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. till end of September. The Tuesday coffee mornings continue from 10.30 a.m. to midday. Look forward to seeing you for the cuppa and chat.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to Anne Scallan on winning €130 in last week’s split-the-pot draw. Envelopes are available in O’Doherty’s Londis and Coffee Shop, when open.

Your support is very much appreciated.

Parish Patron

The patron in Our Lady’s Island cemetery will be held on Sunday, August 13, at 7 p.m. with prayers and blessing of graves.

Leo Carthy Weekend

Preparations are getting under way for the annual Leo Carthy Weekend taking place on August 5 and six – Variety Concert on Saturday the fifth in the Community Hall featuring some of Wexford’s best talent, Sunday features 6km Fun Run, Vintage Car and Tractor Run, plus music and song all afternoon.

Lots of entertainment for kids and Face painting etc.

Good Luck

We wish the best of luck to our underage players with their matches this week – Tuesday the 18th – under-12 hurling v Moguegeen Gaels in Carne at 7 p.m. Thurs.20th – under-16 hurling v Davidstpwn Courtnacuddy in Boolabawn at 7.30 p.m. Friday the 21st – under-10 v St Martin’s in Carne at 7 p.m. Sunday the 23rd – under-eight hurling v Horeswood in Horeswood.