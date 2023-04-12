Around the Districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s Island

Trish Middleton, Shelia Kissane and artist Mary O'Connor at the opening of Mary's exhibition "Stacks" in The Pig Yard Gallery.

Bridgetown Information & IT Centre

The office in the AOH Hall is open Mon-Wed 9am 4pm. Library and IT room are also available during these hours.

All office services are available, printing, photocopying, laminating, emailing etc. All Social Welfare forms are available. The hall is available for hire for private functions and events. Please call in and see the facilities and services which are available for the general community. All are welcome.

B-Friending & Outreach Service

Kilmore B-Frienders and Outreach Services are here to help you combat loneliness, isolation, feelings of depression or just a friendly ear to listen to your fears and worries. It can be easier for people to chat to an individual outside their family circle. All the volunteers are Garda vetted and trained.

It is a strictly confidential service. If you have any fears or worries please reach out for help and support, do not suffer alone. You can contact Margaret on 087 9731471, the parish office 053 9135181, Fr Pat on 086 2256794, or Sr Mary on 053 9129638 or 087 6784830.

Deaths

Sympathy to the Dalton family Booleys Cross Poulrane on the passing of their father Pat. May he rest in peace.

Ballycogley Players

Following on from our successful multi-award winning run of The Red Iron By Jim Nolan on the full-length drama circuit, in the open section, we are delighted to announce three final performances.

Friday April 14th - Our Lady’s Island Community Centre. Tickets €10 available on the door. Saturday April 22nd - St. Mary’s Hall Fethard. Tickets €10 available on the door.Sunday April 23rd - National Opera House Wexford with proceeds in aid of The Irish Kidney Association and Wexford Marine Watch. Tickets €15 available from www.nationaloperahouse.ie or by contacting the box office on 053 912 2144.

Finally the group would like to wish Wexford Drama Group, Kilmuckridge Drama Group and Wayside Players Blackwater all the very best in their upcoming All-Ireland Finals.

Baby boy

Congratulations to Emma and Paul Miskella Mulrankin and family on the birth of a beautiful baby boy.

Bowls

The Kilmore Active Retirement bowling team completed the county league for the season in Ferns on Monday, April 3. The game was of a high standard and close throughout, eventually ending in a draw with 7 points each. The Kilmore team was Margaret Howlin, John Foley, Tom Dunne and Agnes Behan.

The teams standing in the league will be announced when all games have been completed in about a week’s time. The season will come to a close on April 19 and 20 with the two-day team tournament in New Ross.

ARA meeting

Kilmore Active Retirement Association held their April meeting in the AOH hall on Thursday, April 6, with a good attendance present. The chairperson Tom Gethings presided and at the outset he passed a vote of sympathy with Margaret Howlin and family on the death of her husband Noel.

The Spring Lunch was reset for Monday, April 17, at 2.30 p.m., the venue is subject to confirmation. A trip to Mount Congreve is being planned for the last week of April, the date will be confirmed shortly. Further events will be fixed at the May meeting which takes place on Thursday, May 4, at 7.30 p.m. in the AOH hall, Bridgetown (please note the change of time for this meeting).

Following the meeting a most enlightening talk was given on hearing problems and hearing aids by Stephen Kelly and Trish Boyce from Hidden Hearing. A general discussion with those present was also very informative. The chairperson thanked both for their attendance and for their contribution to a very important health issue for older people.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

MURRINTOWN

Coffee morning - thanks

Sincere thanks to all who baked, contributed and supported the coffee morning in aid of Hope Cancer Support Service. The amount raised was €2,000. A special thanks to all who helped on the day. Thank you all for your wonderful support for this worthy charity.

Bingo

Bingo continues on Mondays at Murrintown Community Centre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bus pick up at usual points: Ballycogley, Tenacre Pub, Bramble Park 7.30pm, Lakelands, Mayglass and Mulrankin. Town pickups: 7.10 p.m. Green Street opposite CBS through Kennedy Park by Lidl to Liam Mellows 7.15 p.m. Whiterock Hill 7.20 p.m.

St Martin’s Tennis

Annual membership of St Martin’s Tennis Club is now available for 2023. Discount applies if fees are paid by the end of February: Adult Single €100, Family €160, Student over 18- €40, Junior under 18 - €20. To apply contact 087-9266055 or find us on Facebook.

CE scheme

A Community Employment scheme is available at Murrintown Community Centre. Application forms are available from the Community Centre, jobsireland.ie, local Intreo office or by contacting Colette at 086 2204457.

Community Centre

Our Community centre kitchen is HSE approved and available to rent. May suit small business or start up. Phone Colm on 087 2865656 for more info.

We are in urgent need for volunteers for morning and evening. Should you have some free time and willing to volunteer please contact the community centre at 053 9139328.

Dancefit with Amanda Burke – Monday Dancefit 9.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday; Tuesday Dancefit 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Thursday Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday. Please call 087 9713339 to book your place.

Taekwon-Do – Monday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Wexford Taekwon-Do School, instructor Master Patrick O’Rourke (seventh Degree). Contact Pat at 085 7068222 email wextkd@gmail.com.

Yoga with Adrienne – Thursday 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Phone 086 8348111.

Yoga with Sharon – Thursday mornings from 9.15 a.m. any enquires call Sharon on 086 1943527.

Library – The Murrintown Community Centre Library is now open. Pop in to read or borrow a book. No registration necessary. Please deposit return books in box provided. Book donations accepted in sealed containers.

Murrintown Community Centre squash court is available to hire for further information on bookings call 053 9139328.

The centre is available to hire from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Size suitable for social distancing. Please call the centre for details. For more information contact Murrintown Community Centre at 053 9139328 or email murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

GAA Nursery

The Little Warriors, girls and boys 3-5 year, are back in action, with fun activities, on the Astro Turf on Sundays 10.30am-11.30am. Contact club officials for details or if you wish to register your child as a Little Warrior or if you would like to volunteer to work with the youngsters or to serve the club in any capacity.

Model Co. Draw

Model Co. Tickets for the Club & County Draw 2023 are on sale from members of Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Committee. Thirty prizes are on offer for each of the three draws, with a car as first prize each draw. The first draw will be held on 26th April while the 2nd and 3rd draws will take place on 31st May. Tickets are €50 each and by buying from your local club you are helping with the club’s fundraising efforts as well as helping Wexford GAA.

Oulart Christmas Lights

It is with regret that the current Lights Committee are retiring as and from January 2023. The village is a beautiful sight when lit up at Christmas time and it has great potential for a new committee with fresh ideas etc.

The formation of a new committee would be a great opportunity for parents of local children to get involved. Any information needed on the equipment or funds can be had by contacting Jane at 087-1229077 or Tina at 086-8849585

C.O.W.S. News

Members of The Community of Oulart Women’s Society started their Course in Basket Weaving last Saturday, 1st April in Oulart Community Centre, with thanks to the WWETB Adult & Community Education Programme.

The C.O.W.S. have other initiatives in the pipe-line such as the creation of a Mural in the village and they have organised a fund-raising Table Quiz in Oulart Community Centre on Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tables can be pre-booked by calling 087-1006437. €20 per table of 4. The support of families, groups and individuals in the parish and beyond,would be greatly appreciated.

Mass Times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10am.

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Community Coffee Morning

Our weekly Community Coffee Morning continues every Tuesday from 10.30 to 12 noon. We look forward to meeting up for the coffee and chat again this week. If anyone needs a lift we can arrange it ring Louise 087-2053305

Ballycogley Players

Youth Club

Our Lady’s Island/Tacumshane Youth Club Committee would like to “Thank” all our Leaders and Youth we had over the past 17 years running. We had great fun.

We regret that our club has now closed. We have closed our bank account and returned remaining funds €1,498.43 back to F.D.Y.S. to help fund other youth clubs.

Social Dance Practice Group

