Around the Districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s island

Bridgetown Information & IT Centre

The office in the AOH Hall is open Mon Wed 9am 4pm. Library and IT room are also available during these hours. All office services are available, printing, photocopying, laminating, emailing etc. All Social Welfare forms are available. The hall is available for hire for private functions and events. Please call in and see the facilities and services which are available for the general community. All are welcome.

B-Friending & Outreach Service

Kilmore B-Frienders and Outreach Services are here to help you combat loneliness, isolation, feelings of depression or just a friendly ear to listen to your fears and worries. It can be easier for people to chat to an individual outside their family circle. All the volunteers are Garda vetted and trained. It is a strictly confidential service.

If you have any fears or worries please reach out for help and support, do not suffer alone. You can contact Margaret on 087 9731471, the parish office 053 9135181, Fr Pat on 086 2256794, or Sr Mary on 053 9129638 or 087 6784830.

Happy birthday

Congratulations to Richie Newport, Tomhaggard who celebrated his 100th birthday recently making him the oldest person in the parish. Best wishes Richie from your family and friends.

Congratulations also go to Sinead Doyle Wall who celebrated her 50th birthday with family and friends last weekend.

ICA news

The April meeting of Kilmore Quay ICA will be held on Wednesday next, April 5th, at 3pm in the Stella Maris Centre. All members are asked to attend.

Reserve Sunday April 30th for the Spring Sale and Afternoon Tea in the Stella Maris Centre. All proceeds will be divided between ICA, Stella Maris Centre and Wexford Hospice Homecare. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Community Lotto

The numbers drawn in this week’s Lotto were 3, 5, 16, and 18. There were three match-three winners and no jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot stands at €7,600.

Kilmore Monster GAA Bingo

Following on from the success of our online bingo, we are holding three in-person events with the snowball guaranteed to be given away on the last night. More details to follow. Dates for your diaries:

Stella Maris Centre–Sunday 16th April at 4pm Kilmore Community Hall–Sunday May 21st at 4pm Bridgetown College–June 25th at 4pm.

Times for Easter Ceremonies

Good Friday 3.00pm Passion Kilmore, 7.30pm Stations of Cross Kilmore Quay, Holy Saturday 7.30pm Vigil Tomhaggard, 9.00pm Vigil Kilmore, Easter Sunday mass 10.00am Kilmore, 11.30am Mulrankin.

Bowls

Kilmore ARA indoor bowlers didn’t have the best of luck in their second last game of the county league in Gorey where the home team came out on top by 17 points to 7. This Gorey team is top of the league at present so in hindsight it wasn’t a bad result for Kilmore. The Kilmore team was Margaret Howlin, Séamus O’Keeffe, John Foley and Ann Lawless.

We have one final game in the league which was played on Monday last and then to wrap up the present season we have the two-day team tournament in New Ross on April 19 and 20.

Active Retirement meeting

Kilmore Active Retirement’s April meeting will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 2.30 p.m. in the AOH hall. The meeting will be followed by a talk on hearing problems and hearing aids by Kieran and Trish from Hidden Hearing. All interested are invited to attend.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Not to be missed!

Members of Oulart 1 Company Volunteers who were active during the Easter Rising will be remembered in Oulart next Sunday when their names and the 1916 Proclamation will be read before the Second Annual “Mise Eire” Easter Address will be given by Dr. Ray Bassett

The event gets under way at 11.45 am and will conclude around 12.30pm. Dr. Bassett will speak on “The Good Friday Agreement,a roadmap towards Irish national re-unification”, Few people are as qualified as Dr. Bassett to speak on the subject as he was a member of the Irish Government team in the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement. He is a former senior diplomat at the Department of Foreign Affairs and served as Ambassador to Canada as well as postings in Copenhagen, Canberra, Belfast and London. Dr. Bassett’s ancestors were once resident in the Hook area of Co. Wexford. Young and old are invited and encouraged to attend this important commemoration.

Camogie Stars

Congratulations to Colin Sunderland, manager of Wexford senior camogie team and to Oulart-The Ballagh players Ciara Storey, Miria O’Dowd, Aoife Dunne, Anais Curran, Katie Gallagher, Katie Roche and Shelley Kehoe on their victory over Antrim last Sunday (3-14 to 2-14). They have qualified for the 1B League Final where their opponents will be Waterford. Check official fixtures for exact details of date, time and venue.

Well done also to Oulart-The Ballagh Under 14 camogie players, Molly Martin, Caoimhe Moore, Clodagh Byrne, Anna Roche, Róisín Sinnott and Isobel Hayes all of whom have been selected to represent Wexford in that important Under-age grade this year.

Little Warriors

The Little Warriors (3-5 year old girls and boys) are back in action, with fun activities, on the Astro Turf on Sundays 10.30am-11.30am. Contact club officials for details or if you wish to register your child as a Little Warrior or if you would like to volunteer to work with the youngsters or to serve the club in any capacity.

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Oulart-The Ballagh hurlers, corner-back Lee Harpur, mid-fielder Jack Dunne, corner-forward Jason Rossiter and full-forward Cian O’Connor helped Wexford to a great victory over Dublin, in Wexford Park, last Saturday. Michael Jacob is team-manager and his sister Helena is one of the selector.

The minor team will be in action again, on Good Friday, when they travel the long journey to Birr to take on Offaly. Another win would see them top the group and qualify for the Leinster semi-final. Best of luck to players and management.

Under 20 Hurling

Wexford Under 20 Hurlers, under manager Keith Rossiter, will be in action on Saturday April 8th in Wexford Park when they play Kilkenny in the first round. Throw in is at 2pm. Best of luck to players and management.

Model County Draw

Model County Tickets for the Club & County Draw 2023 are on sale from members of Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Committee. Thirty prizes are on offer for each of the three draws, with a car as first prize each draw. T

he first draw will be held on 26th April while the 2nd and 3rd draws will take place on 31st May. Tickets are €50 each and by buying from your local club you are helping with the club’s fundraising efforts as well as helping Wexford GAA.

Oulart Christmas Lights

It is with regret that the current Lights Committee are retiring as and from January 2023. The village is a beautiful sight when lit up at Christmas time and it has great potential for a new committee with fresh ideas etc.

The formation of a new committee would be a great opportunity for parents of local children to get involved. Any information needed on the equipment or funds can be had by contacting Jane at 087-1229077 or Tina at 086-8849585

C.O.W.S. News

Members of The Community of Oulart Women’s Society started their Course in Basket Weaving last Saturday, 1st April in Oulart Community Centre, with thanks to the WWETB Adult & Community Education Programme.

The C.O.W.S. have other initiatives in the pipe-line such as the creation of a Mural in the village and they have organised a fund-raising Table Quiz in Oulart Community Centre on Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tables can be pre-booked by calling 087-1006437. €20 per table of 4. The support of families, groups and individuals in the parish and beyond,would be greatly appreciated.

Oulart Active Retired

The Annual General Meeting of Oulart Active Retirement Group will be held on Tuesday 11th April, at 2pm in Oulart Community Centre. New members are always welcome to join the local Active Retirement group.

Mass Times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10 am.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Oulart at 8pm. The Church of St. John The Baptist, The Ballagh will host the Good Friday Ceremonies for the parish at 3pm.The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday will be celebrated in The Ballagh at 6.30pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Mass on Easter Sunday in The Ballagh is at 10 am and in Oulart at 11am.

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Healing Mass

The monthly Healing Mass in Our Lady’s Island will be celebrated by Fr.Jim Cogley this Wednesday, 5th April at 3p.m. followed by a short Seminar on Healing in the Community Hall. All are welcome.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass 7p.m. and Vigil of Adoration, concluding with Benediction at 10p.m. Good Friday Lord’s Passion 3p.m.

Stations of the Cross in Tacmshane at 7p.m. Easter Sunday Mass Tacumshane 10a.m. O.L.I. 11a.m.

Our Community Coffee Shop

Easter Opening Hours: Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday–11am to 5p.m. We would be delighted to see you all. Tuesday Coffee Morning 10.30am to 12 Noon–Meet up for chat. If anyone needs a lift we can arrange it. Ring Louise 087-2053305.

Cake Sale

Our Lady’s Island/Tacumshane senior citizens are having a Cake Sale & raffle on Easter Sunday, 9th April in the church yard from 10a.m. onwards.

All baking donations will be greatly appreciated...these can be dropped to the churchyard from 9.45a.m. or can be given to any committee member.

Youth Club

Our Lady’s Island/Tacumshane Youth Club Committee would like to thank all our Leaders and Youth we had over the past 17 years running. We had great fun. We regret that our club has now closed.

We have closed our bank account and returned remaining funds €1,498.43 back to F.D.Y.S. to help fund other youth clubs.

